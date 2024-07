AGF Management Limited is a Canada-based diversified asset management company. The Company provides investment solutions to a range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The Company's subsidiaries provide investment management for mutual funds, factor-based exchange-traded funds (ETF), institutions and corporations, private wealth clients, and access to private markets through its three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Wealth, and AGF Private Capital (Private Capital). Its wholly owned subsidiary, AGF CustomerFirst Inc. (AGFC), provides fund administration services to the AGF mutual funds. The Company also has an ownership interest in AGFWave Asset Management Inc. (AGFWave), which provides asset management services and products in China and South Korea.