Author: Greg Valliere

December 20, 2023

What a way to start a holiday vacation - a bombshell from Colorado, sure to dominate the media for days to come. Here's our quick takeaways:

1. It's certain that the Colorado ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court, and it's very likely that the justices will take the case this winter.

2. The court is 6-3 conservative (three of the justices were appointed by Donald Trump), Thus it's fairly likely that the court will rule in Trump's favor, making a case that the Colorado court could not prove that Trump is an insurrectionist.

3. Naturally, most Republicans strongly supported Trump last night - all of the remaining presidential candidates, even Chris Christie, slammed the Colorado ruling.

4. This will give Trump still another opportunity to play the victim, contending that the liberal Colorado court is out to get him. Trump's base will agree; his popularity could actually increase.

5. I don't think this will have a dramatic impact on the election - unless, of course, the Supreme Court rules against Trump. The prospect of his name getting dropped from other state ballots is explosive - it raises the possibility of civil unrest.

6. Bottom line - the Supreme Court probably will rule in Trump's favor, but that's not a slam dunk, as the U.S. lurches toward more political instability.