Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Management : U.S.-China Relations Deteriorate Further; Infrastructure Bill Stalls

07/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: 8

July 21, 2021

U.S.-China Relations Continue to Deteriorate;
Infrastructure Bill Stalls
July 21, 2021
NOT SINCE OCTOBER OF 1950, when China sent thousands of troops into Korea, have relations been this bad between Washington and Beijing. Chinese officials may have been happy to see Donald Trump leave, but Joe Biden has been tougher - he has unified U.S. allies in opposing Chinese cyberwarfare.

THE KEY ISSUE isn't China's expansionist goals, although there's persistent anxiety over Beijing's policies in the South China Sea. Nor is the key issue over trade, where talks have stalled. The key issues are China's treatment of dissidents and - more importantly - control of the internet amid all-out cyberwarfare between the two countries.

WHAT MAKES THIS CLIMATE DIFFERENT from the Trump era is the willingness of the U.S. to enlist allies against Chinese hacking and its apparent support for ransomware; Trump preferred a 'go it alone' strategy, largely focused on tariffs.

THE GLOBAL ANXIETY OVER CHINA - propelled by polls that show overwhelming public suspicion toward Beijing's handling of Covid - has simply stiffened the resolve of the Chinese Communist Party, headed by the increasingly strident Xi Jinping. Chairman Mao has been rehabilitated.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS OF THIS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP?

First, Biden will not relent, especially after a brazen hack by Chinese
cyberterrorists on Microsoft last month.

Second, most U.S. allies are siding against China (and Russia) over the issue of
cyber-ransom; the leaders of both of the Communist countries have encouraged this terrorism, U.S. officials believe.

Third, trade relations between the U.S. and China have stalled and probably won't produce any new deals on lingering issues like intellectual property for at least the rest of the year.

Fourth, there's a growing consensus in Washington to spend more on the U.S. Navy, in light of Chinese designs in the South China Sea.

Fifth, there's a high likelihood that Congress will pass legislation to give U.S.
manufacturers fresh incentives to compete with China.

Sixth, Biden is likely to continue warning U.S. corporations to curb operations in Hong Kong, where data theft is rampant.

Seventh, there's a still the option of de-listing Chinese stocks on U.S. exchanges, and the cloud over Chinese IPOs may persist.

THE MELT-DOWN SCENARIO, OF COURSE, would involve an overt Chinese attempt to gain control of Taiwan, the semiconductor powerhouse that Beijing considers part of mainland China. Most observers think China is not inclined to use military force, but that option could become an increasing feature of the rhetorical war with Washington.

BIDEN TALKED WITH XI in February and eventually they will talk again, just as Biden talked with Vladimir Putin. But for now the risk is that relations between Washington and Beijing could get worse before they get better; more sanctions and export controls are likely from both sides.
* * * * *
INFRASTRUCTURE - NO BILL YET: Chuck Schumer may have miscalculated - his ambitious goal of beginning procedural votes on an infrastructure bill, starting today, has alienated key Republicans, who will refuse to move a bill that hasn't been fully written.

IT'S POSSIBLE THAT THE $1 TRILLION infrastructure package could begin moving by next week, but there's growing unrest in the more liberal House, where progressives say Schumer has been too accommodative in his effort to appease a handful of Republican moderates.

SO THIS WILL DRAG ON, perhaps past the Senate's Aug. 6 target for the beginning of a long recess. We still think the first infrastructure bill can pass within a few weeks, but the heavy lifting on other legislation - a sweeping social infrastructure package, tax hikes, a debt ceiling extension, and a fiscal 2022 spending package - won't come until well into the fall.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies.

The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

©2021 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
06:13aAGF MANAGEMENT : U.S.-China Relations Deteriorate Further; Infrastructure Bill S..
PU
07/20CI Financial, IGM Financial, Fiera Capital and Guardian Capital Price Targets..
MT
07/20AGF MANAGEMENT : Real Disposable Income — Why the Economy is in Good Shape
PU
07/19AGF MANAGEMENT : Are Congressional Republicans Getting Cold Feet on Infrastructu..
PU
07/16AGF MANAGEMENT : The Future of the Democratic Party; Infrastructure Snag
PU
07/15AGF MANAGEMENT : What are the Chances? We Handicap the Key Issues
PU
07/14AGF MANAGEMENT : The Infrastructure Bill Is in Trouble; Larry Summers at the Whi..
PU
07/13AGF MANAGEMENT : Why the Economy Seems Set To Slow
PU
07/13AGF MANAGEMENT : A Full Plate for Biden — Cuba, Booster Shots, Huge New Sp..
PU
07/12AGF MANAGEMENT : Congress Returns, Crucial Week Ahead; Donald Trump's Self-Infli..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 447 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2021 36,1 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net cash 2021 75,0 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 528 M 414 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,56 CAD
Average target price 8,66 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring President, Director & Head-Global Distribution
Adrian Basaraba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED22.53%470
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC30.97%11 214
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY7.81%8 928
AMP LIMITED-32.05%2 968
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.94%2 180
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD19.03%2 149