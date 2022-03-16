AGF Management : Who Can Say No to Volodymyr Zelensky?

FACING ONE OF THE GREAT PRESIDENTIAL CHALLENGES since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Joe Biden will have to say no to Volodymyr Zelensky. The dynamic and articulate Ukrainian president will virtually address Congress this morning, pleading for a no-fly zone and fighter jets.
BIDEN KNOWS THAT U.S. PUBLIC OPINION favors giving Ukraine more assistance, and the mood in Congress is to do more. But intelligence experts worry that Vladimir Putin - humiliated by battlefield defeats and the prospect of an imminent debt default - could lash out even more viscously in coming days if Biden approves Zelensky's requests.
AFTER ELECTRIFYING THE BRITISH AND CANADIAN PARLIAMENTS, the emotional Zelensky is likely to receive a rapturous reception today. Who can say no? Biden will have to.
U.S. OFFICIALS are emphasizing that America already has sent Ukraine over 600 stinger anti-aircraft systems, roughly 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 200 grenade launchers and nearly 40 million rounds of small-arms ammunition. More weapons are coming from the U.S. and NATO countries.
BUT ANY SCENARIO THAT involves NATO jets firing on Russian jets is viewed with apprehension at the Pentagon, where officials do not dismiss the possibility of a nuclear confrontation.
SO MORE CONVENTIONAL WEAPONS will be sent to Ukraine, along with massive humanitarian aid. And Biden will tighten the screws on the crumbling Russian economy.
THE DESTRUCTION OF KYIV has begun, which will simply motivate Ukrainians to fight more aggressively; many of its citizens are returning from Poland to confront
the Russians. We still believe Russia cannot win this war; its troops are hungry and
demoralized - and the Ukrainians know every street and alley in Kyiv.
THE GREAT RISK is that the war criminal Putin will resort to biological and chemical
weapons, as he did in Syria - which would so infuriate the American public that Biden may have no choice but to say yes to Zelensky later this spring.
FINDING AN "OFF RAMP" for Putin thus is absolutely crucial in the coming weeks; without one, the scenarios will become even more lethal and frightening as two nuclear powers come perilously close to a confrontation.
The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies.
The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual.
AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.
For further information, please visit AGF.com.
©2022 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.