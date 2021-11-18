Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Management : Why Dividend Growth Is Back

11/18/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: Stephen Duench

November 18, 2021

Equity investors don't have much to complain about these days. Since bottoming in March of 2020, most stock markets around the world have rallied almost uninterrupted and made huge gains in the process. Yet one thing that many of them have sorely missed during this latest run higher is dividend growth and the extra "oomph" it usually provides to portfolios.

In fact, according to our research, almost no North American companies have increased their dividends since the global pandemic hit almost two years ago - at least when compiled in aggregate. And perhaps even worse, stocks that did grow their dividends haven't been rewarded for it as they typically were in the past. For example, dividend growers listed on the S&P/TSX composite index in Canada underperformed the broad index by more than 15% earlier this year and they continue to lag today. Moreover, U.S. dividend growers listed on the S&P 500 Index haven't fared much better, our research shows. (see chart below)

Dividend Growth Performance

Source: AGFiQ with data from FactSet as of October 22, 2021. Performance is based on 12-month rolling average.

Clearly, then, dividend growth has been a disappointment of late, but as tough as it's been, at least now there are grounds to believe the factor can roar back and soon be a catalyst for outperformance once again.

Among the most obvious reasons for optimism is the idea that better earnings growth will eventually lead to better dividend growth based on their strong positive correlation to each other. Considering the recent spike in U.S. earnings growth to above 30% - the highest level in almost a decade - it's reasonable to speculate that U.S. dividend growth will range anywhere between 9% to 15% in the near term, and that's perhaps being conversative. (see chart below)

Earnings Growth vs. Dividend Growth

Source: AGFiQ with data from FactSet as of October 26, 2021. Earnings growth based on six-month forward earnings.

If dividend growth does rise to those levels, it may be expected that North America's Financials sector will have something to do with it. In particular, after being told by governments to restrict dividend increases at the height of the pandemic, both Canadian and U.S. banks are now cleared to resume them, and some have already begun. Similarly, life insurance companies and REITs should, on average, be ready to raise their payouts, too.

Still, Financials may not be the only sector where investors are likely to find dividend growth opportunities. Energy and Materials are two areas of the market that dividend growth has already spiked more recently, and this should continue given generally strong fundamentals and improving cash flow. At the same time, companies in non-cyclical sectors that exhibit these same traits can also be expected to raise their dividends going forward.

Another positive wrinkle in all of this relates to share buybacks - or the potential lack of them going forward. While it made more sense for companies to repurchase stock than increase dividends last year when valuations were depressed, that may no longer be the case. Not only have valuations risen substantially, making share buybacks more expensive, but a new 1% tax proposal on U.S. corporate buybacks now making the rounds in Washington, D.C., could be an additional strike against repurchasing stock versus paying a dividend.

Of course, none of this guarantees that dividend growers will outperform going forward, but the probability is enhanced for companies that grow their dividend more aggressively than those who don't, our research shows. So, if dividend growth truly is back, investors may not want to miss out on it.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds, or investment strategies.

This document is for use by Canadian accredited investors, European professional investors, U.S. qualified investors or for advisors to support the assessment of investment suitability for investors.

The commentaries contained herein are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of November 15, 2021 and are not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication, however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF Investments accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use or reliance on the information contained here.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.

®The "AGF" logo is a registered trademark of AGF Management Limited and used under licence.

RO:1922871


Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

© 2021 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
01:43pAGF MANAGEMENT : Why Dividend Growth Is Back
PU
06:33aAGF MANAGEMENT : A Very Delicate Issue — Joe Biden's Health; Plus, The Three Amigos ..
PU
11/17AGF MANAGEMENT : The Upcoming Budget “Score” — and Why It's Crucial; Jer..
PU
11/16AGF MANAGEMENT : The Logjam is Breaking as Congress Enters Home Stretch
PU
11/15AGF MANAGEMENT : Still Another Headache for Biden — Friction With VP Harris
PU
11/11We Will Remember Them
PU
11/11Changing Our Call on the Social Spending Bill and Fed Policy
PU
11/10Congress Faces Four Big Issues in the Next Month
PU
11/09As His Polls Plummet, What Are Joe Biden's Policy Options?
PU
11/08Our Odds as Congress Considers Even More Stimulus
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 457 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2021 38,1 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 570 M 453 M 451 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,16 CAD
Average target price 9,16 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring President, Director & Head-Global Distribution
Adrian Basaraba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED34.21%453
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC37.32%11 288
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY12.67%9 030
AMP LIMITED-25.96%2 740
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.22.84%2 725
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED159.15%2 411