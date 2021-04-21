AGF Management : Budget Changes that Could Change Your Budget

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: Sound Choices

April 21, 2021

The content in the article below is meant for Canadian investors only.

Personal finance highlights from the 2021 Federal Budget

Yesterday, the federal government released its 2021 budget, its first in more than two years. In these unprecedented times, the deficit for 2020-2021 reached $354 billion, lower than the prediction of up to $382 billion. This budget shows the debt-to-GDP ratio falling to 49.2% by 2025-2026.*

The budget - titled A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience - features a few items that could have an impact on your financial plan.

To find out more, read the 2021 Federal Budget summary from the Knowledge Bureau and to understand how these may impact your finances, contact your financial advisor.

Summary document ©2021 Knowledge Bureau, Inc. The contents of this work are copyright protected; all rights are reserved. Users are herewith granted a one-time, limited use license for personal educational use only. This content or any derivative thereof may not be used or reproduced for any other purpose, nor may it be merged, distributed, modified or incorporated in whole with any other intellectual property in any medium or imparted to any party without permission from Knowledge Bureau, Inc. For further information or to request permission for reproduction call us at 1-866-953-4769 or by email at admin@knowledgebureau.com. Please see Policies under About Us on the Knowledge Bureau website for full reproduction policies: www.knowledgebureau.com. The information contained in this brochure is based on material believed to be reliable and is provided as a general source of information, based on information available as of April 19, 2021 and should not be considered any personal investment or tax advice. The information provided has been created and vetted by The Knowledge Bureau Inc. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication, however AGF Management Limited and its affiliates cannot guarantee 100% accuracy of this information, and is not responsible for the development and creation of this material. It is important for investors to consult with their financial and tax advisors before making any investment or tax planning decisions.

The commentaries contained herein are provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal investment or tax advice. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change investment decisions arising from the use or reliance on the information contained here.

The contents of this Web site are provided for informational and educational purposes, and are not intended to provide specific individual advice including, without limitation, investment, financial, legal, accounting or tax. Please consult with your own professional advisor on your particular circumstances.

AGF Management Limited ('AGF'), a Canadian reporting issuer, is an independent firm composed of wholly owned globally diverse asset management firms. AGF's investment management subsidiaries include AGF Investments Inc. ('AGFI'), AGF Investments America Inc. ('AGFA'), Highstreet Asset Management Inc. ('Highstreet'), AGF Investments LLC (formerly FFCM LLC) ('AGFUS'), AGF International Advisors Company Limited ('AGFIA'), Doherty & Associates Ltd. ('Doherty') and Cypress Capital Management Ltd. ('CCM'). AGFI, Highstreet, Doherty and Cypress are registered as portfolio managers across various Canadian securities commissions, in addition to other Canadian registrations. AGFA and AGFUS are U.S. registered investment advisers. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. AGF investment management subsidiaries manage a variety of mandates composed of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.

TM

The 'AGF' logo and ® 'Sound Choices' are registered trademarks of AGF Management Limited and used under licence.