Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AGF Management Limited    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Management : Here Comes Tax Hikes; Trial Balloons Floated

03/16/2021 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: 8

March 16, 2021

Here Comes Tax Hikes - Trial Balloons Floated
March 16, 2021
THE SUGAR HIGH OF HANDING OUT FREE MONEY will be replaced soon by the realization that higher taxes are on the table. Dessert first, then the broccoli.

IT'S VIRTUALLY CERTAIN that the Biden Administration will propose tax hikes later this spring. So the debate will be over the details, which have started to leak out - part of an age-old Washington tradition of floating trial balloons to see what will fly.

THE GOOD NEWS is that radical ideas like a 'wealth tax' have no chance in the 50-50 Senate. A Wall Street transaction tax also faces an uphill fight.

BUT PRESIDENT BIDEN PROMISED to raise several taxes, and there's no reason to believe he will relent. These tax hikes probably won't derail a roaring economy this summer, but the fate of specific provisions like capital gains rates will be a source of market uncertainty for the next few months.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION didn't attempt to pay for the just-enacted Covid bill, but there will be an effort to pay for at least part of this fall's green infrastructure
package. Thus it's certain that the new plan will propose hikes in top corporate and
individual taxes. The question is how much the narrowly divided Congress will approve.

WE ANTICIPATE THAT EVERY REPUBLICAN will vote against tax hikes, even though polls show the public favors raising rates on 'the rich.' A handful of moderate Democrats also may waver on higher taxes, which will keep the final pricetag around $1 trillion - not the $2 trillion-plus that progressives favor.

HERE'S OUR VERY EARLY HANDICAPPING OF KEY PROVISIONS:
* The top individual rate is likely to rise from the present 37% now, perhaps not back to 39.6% but something close to that for those who earn over $400,000 per year. Polls show strong public support for higher taxes on 'the rich.'
* The top corporate tax rate will rise from 21% now to 25% or 26% - not the 28% that Biden may seek. A new corporate minimum tax, especially for multinational firms, may be part of the equation.
* The capital gains rate could rise by several points from the 20% maximum now, but not to a level equal to the top individual rate.
* Estate taxes could rise a bit higher than the top rate of 40% now, and the 'step up basis' on calculating assets could be toughened.

EFFECTIVE DATE UNCLEAR: The impact of these hikes would clearly be felt in 2022, an election year, which could keep the tax bite modest. The effective date could be as early as mid-year 2021, when the bill probably will be introduced in the House Ways and Means Committee, or it could be as late as Jan. 1, 2022.

THE LATTER OPTION could lead to
massive selling of profitable assets as this year ends, as investors take advantage of lower capital gains rates before a new rate takes effect on Jan. 1.

BOTTOM LINE: The economy can withstand somewhat higher taxes, and any sign of seriousness on curbing the budget deficit might be welcome. But Republicans
suddenly see an opening - a surge of illegal immigration and the threat of higher
taxes - two issues that may keep Democrats on the defensive as uncertainty grows.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies.

The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

©2021 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 10:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
06:18aAGF MANAGEMENT  : Here Comes Tax Hikes; Trial Balloons Floated
PU
03/15AGF MANAGEMENT  : How Much Economic Growth is Too Much for Investors?
PU
03/15AGF MANAGEMENT  : Why No Press Conference? Here's What Joe Biden May Want to Avo..
PU
03/12TODAY'S MARKET SPECIALS : Quality and Value
PU
03/12AGF MANAGEMENT  : Will Joe Biden Run in 2024?
PU
03/11AGF MANAGEMENT  : Next Major Bill May Focus on Curbing China
PU
03/10AGF MANAGEMENT  : Covid Aid Bill Will Pass Today — And Even More Spending ..
PU
03/09AGF MANAGEMENT  : Trumpism is Very Much Alive; China and Covid; The Great Americ..
PU
03/08AGF MANAGEMENT  : Let the EM Debt Restructurings Begin
PU
03/08AGF MANAGEMENT  : #ChooseToChallenge for International Women's Day
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 427 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2021 42,0 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 514 M 412 M 411 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,31 CAD
Last Close Price 7,26 CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Andrew McCreadie CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director
Judith Gail Goldring President, Director & Head-Global Distribution
Adrian Basaraba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED19.41%418
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC10.54%9 326
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY5.88%8 653
AMP LIMITED-6.73%3 797
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED18.63%2 149
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-2.27%1 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ