Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AGF Management Limited    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Management : Here Comes the Hard Part — Senate Begins Debate on Covid Aid Bill

03/02/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: 8

March 2, 2021

Here Comes the Hard Part -
Senate Begins Debate on Covid Aid Bill
March 2, 2021
FIRST OF ALL, there's a legitimate question about the $1.9 trillion covid aid bill: does the country really need to spend that much money? We argued during February - as the economy recovered and bond yields surged - that something closer to $1 trillion would be plenty.

AS THE SENATE BEGINS DEBATE this week, even some Democrats have reservations about the level of spending, an issue that will get louder as controversy subsides over a minimum wage hike; that fight that will have to wait until later this year.

WITH MOST STATES reporting surprisingly solid revenues, some Senate Democrats are asking whether Congress should spend $280 billion on aid to state and local governments? Some Senators think that money should go to broadband build-outs.

'THE MOOD IS TO SCALE BACK,' a Congressional aide told us yesterday; the $300 weekly unemployment benefits may stay at that level instead of rising to $400. And there may be an increased focus on who will be eligible for $1,400 federal checks. If the bill is scaled back, or targeted differently, it might win a couple of GOP supporters.

BUT PRESIDENT BIDEN IS FOCUSED almost entirely on keeping all 50 Democrats on board, that's the key. Biden met with moderates yesterday and will virtually attend party events today and tomorrow. With a minimum wage hike off the table, Democrats expect three moderates - Sens. Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and Jon Tester - to vote for the bill, enough for it to prevail in a 50-50 tie.

BOTTOM LINE: This is a bloated bill, even by Washington standards, but Biden's poll numbers continue to rise and nearly a third of Republican voters say they support the measure. Passage by mid-March still appears likely, with a price tag of close to $1.9 trillion, even though some details may change.
* * * * *
POPULISTS WANT MORE TAXES: Elizabeth Warren generated tons of publicity yesterday with her Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act. A Wall Street transaction tax proposal will be coming soon. We're not going to spend much time focusing on these proposals, because they have no chance of enactment.

WARREN AND HER ALLIES have solid public support for more modest tax hikes on corporations and wealthy individuals, and those proposals may pass by fall. But a wealth tax - difficult to enforce, easy to avoid - will fail. Every Republican scoffs at Warren's plan, as do many Democrats; even liberal Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is opposed.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies.

The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

©2021 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
06:31aAGF MANAGEMENT  : Here Comes the Hard Part — Senate Begins Debate on Covid..
PU
03/01AGF MANAGEMENT  : Democrats' Rift Widens on Key Issues — As GOP Doubles Do..
PU
02/26AGF MANAGEMENT  : Covid Aid Bill Still on Track Despite Minimum Wage Ruling; Bid..
PU
02/25AGF MANAGEMENT  : He's Baaaack — Donald Trump Can't Stay Away; An Update o..
PU
02/24AGF MANAGEMENT  : Retirement Trends – Do You Need to Adjust Your Plan?
PU
02/24AGF MANAGEMENT  : The Chip Shortage — A Threat to U.S. Growth; Earmarks Ar..
PU
02/23AGF MANAGEMENT  : Jerome Powell and the Inflation Scare; Moderates in Congress H..
PU
02/22AGF MANAGEMENT  : Degree of Difficulty Will Ramp Up for Joe Biden This Week
PU
02/19AGF MANAGEMENT  : The Damage One Storm Can Inflict
PU
02/18AGF MANAGEMENT  : Market Mood Swings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 427 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2021 42,0 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 492 M 389 M 389 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,31 CAD
Last Close Price 6,95 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Andrew McCreadie CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director
Judith Gail Goldring President, Director & Head-Global Distribution
Adrian Basaraba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED14.31%389
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC6.04%8 976
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.97%8 328
AMP LIMITED-7.05%3 873
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED17.16%2 154
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-5.11%1 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ