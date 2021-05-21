AGF Management : Major Tax Hikes Look Increasingly Unlikely

Insights and Market Perspectives

May 21, 2021

Major Tax Hikes Look Increasingly Unlikely

May 21, 2021

WE CONTINUE TO BELIEVE MAJOR TAX HIKES are unlikely this year, as the Biden Administration backtracks on ambitious proposals that simply don't have strong support in Congress.

THE LATEST RETREAT came from the Treasury Department. Secretary Janet Yellen had vowed to resist a 'race to the bottom' in global tax rates, but Treasury said yesterday that a 15% global rate is the new floor for negotiations, not the 21% rate Yellen had endorsed.

AS WE HAVE LONG SUSPECTED, it's going to be very difficult to get every country to go along with a uniform rate; Ireland, for example, may continue to out-bid major

European countries - keeping its rates ultra-low in an attempt to attract corporate headquarters.

THE WILLINGNESS OF TREASURY TO ACCEPT A 15% RATE sends a signal that the administration is eager to negotiate on tax hikes, which have generated intense opposition from U.S. corporations and their lobbyists in Washington. None of the 50 Senate Republicans are likely to support tax hikes, while not all of the 50 Senate Democrats may support higher taxes.

THIS TAX REBELLION will extend to other provisions. It's virtually certain that

Biden will not prevail in raising the top corporate rate to 28%, up from 21% now. For

him to get even 24% or 25% will require unanimous support from Senate Democrats.

OTHER PROVISIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE WATERED DOWN: The Biden Administration will not get major estate tax reforms passed, including the abolition of the step-up basis provision. And while the top capital gains tax rate may rise to nearly 30%, there's no chance that capital gains will be taxed as ordinary income.

IT WILL TAKE MANY MONTHS for a tax bill to emerge. An infrastructure bill could

take shape by mid-summer, but the other two Biden proposals - a massive social spending package and the tax hikes - may languish until well into the fall.

WE'RE TEMPTED TO PREDICT that no tax hike will pass this year, but there's still a chance that the top rate for wealthy Americans could rise by a point or two, with

the top corporate rate rising by three or four points. And the IRS will win significant

new funding to increase its enforcement and audits.

MONEY MANAGERS WILL NEED TO FOLLOW the tax narrative closely, because the threat of tax changes could become an issue this fall. But we will stick with our mantra - do major big tax hikes have the votes to prevail in Congress? The answer is no, with an election looming next year and Republicans prepared to make tax hikes a major campaign theme.

SO IT LOOKS LIKE TAX HIKES LITE, with nothing major on the horizon that has a chance of passing. There are still economic headwinds - the hugely successful payroll protection program, a life preserver for small businesses, has run out of money. But the threat of significantly higher taxes is not one of the headwinds.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual. AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.