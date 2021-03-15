AGF Management : Why No Press Conference? Here's What Joe Biden May Want to Avoid

Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: 8

March 15, 2021

Why No Press Conference?

Here Are Issues Joe Biden May Want to Avoid

March 15, 2021

THE CURIOSITY IS RISING: No president in 100 years has ever gone this long without a press conference after his inauguration; Joe Biden is at 54 days and counting - and the speculation is growing from his friends and foes over the delay.

BIDEN KEPT AN EXCEPTIONALLY LOW PROFILE during the the campaign, spending most of his time locked down in Wilmington, Del. But now he's on a bigger stage and the questions are flying; many of our readers have emailed, asking whether there's a problem?

FIRST OF ALL, THERE ARE SEVERAL QUESTIONS that Biden would prefer not to answer right now. Here are ten questions he would like to avoid:

1. What's the plan at the border? This is Biden's first real crisis, as thousands of

illegal immigrants - many of them unaccompanied children - surge into Texas. When asked about this in a press conference, can Biden detail a clear plan? There isn't one.

2. Are tax hikes coming? Janet Yellen raised eyebrows yesterday when she did not rule out a wealth tax. Surely tax hikes are coming - on wealthy taxpayers, corporations, capital gains, estate taxes, etc. Prepare for a leak a day from Washington on what taxes will be raised; this could keep Biden on the defensive.

3. Why do parts of the Covid bill have nothing to do with Covid? Biden will hit the road this week, selling the bill to voters. But in a press conference, he undoubtedly will be asked about many provisions that have nothing to do with Covid, starting with the $68 billion bailout of pension funds.

4. What bill comes next? There's uncertainty in the White House; will the next bill

focus on clogged supply lines, new background checks to curb assault weapons, or an attempt raise the minimum wage? Our guess is that Biden hasn't decided yet.

5. Will the filibuster get challenged? More and more Democrats want to kill or water down filibuster rules. Biden isn't enthusiastic, so his answer on that at a press conference would make news.

6. Is inflation now a risk? With bubbles everywhere - from housing to Bitcoin - is

inflation about to accelerate? The Federal Reserve, which meets this week, actually prefers higher inflation. It's a question Biden may have to address in a press conference.

7. Targeting the tech industry: Based on recent Biden hires, it's clear that his

administration wants to curb the power of Big Tech; Biden favors unionization of

Amazon workers and tough new antitrust policies. Good luck to him if he gets a

question on this complicated subject.

8. What about Andrew Cuomo? The prickly New York Governor has very few friends within the party, but Biden was close to the late Mario Cuomo and has had decent relations with Andrew. Biden, known for years as being touchy-feely, will have to punt on this question, endorsing the New York investigation.

9. Why No Credit to Donald Trump on vaccines? Even Trump's detractors concede that the former president's Operation Warp Speed made a significant contribution. Biden may dislike Trump, but his refusal to give him any credit surely will arise in a press conference.

10. Is there a plan for Iran, China or Afghanistan? Trump's advisers may have

thought Iran's Ayatollahs would welcome a resumption of talks with the U.S., but they haven't shown any inclination to return to the bargaining table. As for China, will Biden indicate the deep freeze will persist? And a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan may not be imminent.

THE OVER-RIDING ISSUE: Reporters are eager to ask these and other questions, but there's a bigger issue - do Biden's advisers want to keep him out of the limelight because of concerns about his stuttering, his occasional inability to find the right words or his propensity for gaffes?

THAT'S THE NARRATIVE FROM FOX NEWS and Biden's other detractors, and until he confronts it with a press conference, the doubts will intensify. We think Biden has gotten off to a good start, but his refusal to meet the press is becoming a troubling issue.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. The views expressed in this blog are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of the date of publication and should not be considered as personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy and/or sell securities. Speculation or stated believes about future events, such as market or economic conditions, company or security performance, or other projections represent the beliefs of the author and do not necessarily represent the view of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds or investment strategies. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication; however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use of or reliance on the information contained herein. Any financial projections are based on the opinions of the author and should not be considered as a forecast. The forward looking statements and opinions may be affected by changing economic circumstances and are subject to a number of uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward looking statements. The information contained in this commentary is designed to provide you with general information related to the political and economic environment in the United States. It is not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual. AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is a registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The subsidiaries that form AGF Investments manage a variety of mandates comprised of equity, fixed income and balanced assets.