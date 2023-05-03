Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
7.240 CAD   +0.28%
05:35pAGF Management Brief: Reporting Total AUM and Fee-earning Assets of $42.3 billion as at April 30, 2023
MT
05:32pAGF REPORTS April 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT and FEE-EARNING ASSETS
GL
05:20pAgf Management : Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF REPORTS April 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT and FEE-EARNING ASSETS

05/03/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $42.3 billion as at April 30, 2023.


AUM

($ billions)
April 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
% Change
Month-Over-
Month
April 30,
2022
% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$24.2$24.1 $22.8 
Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth$16.0$15.8 $15.4 
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$40.2$39.9 $38.2 
AGF Private Capital$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM $40.3$40.00.8%$38.35.2%
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0$2.0 $2.0 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$42.3$42.00.7%$40.35.0%
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$24.2$23.9 $23.4 

¹ Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.



Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
April 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
April 30,
2022
Domestic Equity Funds

$3.9$3.9$4.1
U.S. and International Equity Funds

13.213.211.7
Domestic Balanced Funds

0.30.30.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds

1.71.71.7
Domestic Fixed Income Funds

1.61.51.4
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds

3.33.33.4
Domestic Money Market

0.20.20.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM

$24.2$24.1$22.8



AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)
April 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
April 30,
2022
AGF Private Capital AUM

$0.1$0.1$0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets

2.02.02.0
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

$2.1$2.1$2.1


About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com

 


All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
05:35pAGF Management Brief: Reporting Total AUM and Fee-earning Assets of..
MT
05:32pAGF REPORTS April 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT and FEE-EARNING ASSETS
GL
05:20pAgf Management : Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
PU
04/27Agf Management : Why the Fed Isn't in the Same Hurry to Cut Rates as Investors
PU
04/26Agf Management : Asset Allocation Q2 2023 Why Recession Seems Closer at Hand
PU
04/26AGF Announces Risk Rating, Fund Name and Proposed Investment Objective Changes
GL
04/21Agf Management : Biden's Announcement is Imminent; Will He Run Opposed? Plus, Reports of U..
PU
04/20Agf Management : Why Bank Exposure to Commercial Real Estate is Manageable
PU
04/13W. Robert Farquharson Named Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF
GL
04/10AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 468 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2023 80,9 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,04x
Yield 2023 6,01%
Capitalization 475 M 349 M 349 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,24 CAD
Average target price 9,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Jenny Quinn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Blake Charles Goldring President
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.12%356
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC8.72%8 228
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.36%7 833
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.26.83%2 290
AMP LIMITED-12.93%2 221
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-6.36%1 823
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer