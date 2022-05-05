Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.960 CAD   -4.00%
05:04pAGF Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
04/27AGF Announces Risk Rating Change for AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund
GL
04/26AGF MANAGEMENT : Positioning a Portfolio for More Volatility Ahead
PU
AGF Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

05/05/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $40.3 billion as at April 30, 2022.

      


AUM

($ billions)

April 30,
2022
 

March 31,
2022
 

% Change
Month-Over-
Month
 

April 30,
2021
 

% Change
Year-Over-
Year
 
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$22.8 $23.8  $22.1  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds		$15.4 $16.3  $16.2  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$38.2 $40.1  $38.3  
Private Alternative AUM2$0.1 $0.1  $0.1  
Total AUM2$38.3 $40.2 (4.7%) $38.4 (0.3%) 
Private Alternative fee-earning assets1,2 $2.0 $2.0  $2.0  
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$40.3 $42.2 (4.5%) $40.4 (0.2%) 
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$23.4 $23.5  $22.3  

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

2 Total AUM and Private Alternative AUM as at April 30, 2021 have been reclassified and restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.



Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)

April 30,
2022
 

March 31,
2022
 

April 30,
 2021
 
Domestic Equity Funds$4.1 $4.3 $3.9 
U.S. and International Equity Funds 11.7  12.2  11.1 
Domestic Balanced Funds 0.4  0.4  0.4 
U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.7  1.7  1.5 
Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.4  1.5  1.6 
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.4  3.5  3.5 
Domestic Money Market 0.1  0.2  0.1 
Total Mutual Fund AUM$22.8 $23.8 $22.1 


    


Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)

April 30,
2022
 

March 31,
2022
 

April 30,
2021
 
Private Alternative AUM1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 
Private Alternative fee-earning assets 2.0  2.0  2.0 
Total Private Alternative AUM1 and fee-earning assets$2.1 $2.1 $2.1 

1 Private Alternative AUM as at April 30, 2021 are restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com        

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com        


