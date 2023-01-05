Advanced search
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
7.280 CAD   +1.11%
05:26pAGF Management Limited to Release Fiscal 2022 Results on January 25, 2023
GL
05:25pAGF Management Limited to Release Fiscal 2022 Results on January 25, 2023
AQ
05:22pAGF Reports December 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
AGF Reports December 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

01/05/2023 | 05:22pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $40.5 billion as at December 31, 2022.


AUM

($ billions)
December 31,
2022
November 30,
2022
% Change
Month-Over-Month
December 31,
2021
% Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$23.1$23.9 $24.6 
Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth$15.3$15.8 $16.6 
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$38.4$39.7 $41.2 
AGF Private Capital$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM $38.5$39.8(3.3%)$41.3(6.8%)
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0$2.0 $2.1 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$40.5$41.8(3.1%)$43.4(6.7%)
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$23.5$23.2 $24.4 

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
December 31,
2022
November 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Domestic Equity Funds$3.9$4.1$4.3
U.S. and International Equity Funds12.412.912.7
Domestic Balanced Funds0.30.40.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds1.61.61.8
Domestic Fixed Income Funds1.51.51.6
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds3.23.23.7
Domestic Money Market0.20.20.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM$23.1$23.9$24.6



AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)
December 31,
2022
November 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
AGF Private Capital AUM$0.1$0.1$0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets2.02.02.1
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets$2.1$2.1$2.2

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com


Financials
Sales 2022 465 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 63,7 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 467 M 344 M 344 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 99,9%
