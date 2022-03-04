Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

03/04/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $42.0 billion as at February 28, 2022.


AUM

($ billions)
February 28,
2022
January 31,
2022
% Change
Month-Over-Month
February 28,
2021
% Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$23.6$23.9 $21.4 
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds		$16.2$16.4 $15.7 
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$39.8$40.3 $37.1 
Private Alternative AUM2$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM2$39.9$40.4(1.2%)$37.27.3%
Private Alternative fee-earning assets1,2 $2.1$2.1 $2.0 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$42.0$42.5(1.1%)$39.27.1%
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$23.9$24.0 $21.6 

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.
2 Total AUM and Private Alternative AUM as at February 28, 2021 have been reclassified and restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
February 28,
2022
January 31,
2022
February 28,
2021
Domestic Equity Funds$4.2$4.2$3.7
U.S. and International Equity Funds12.112.210.7
Domestic Balanced Funds0.40.40.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds1.71.81.4
Domestic Fixed Income Funds1.51.61.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds3.63.63.5
Domestic Money Market0.10.10.2
Total Mutual Fund AUM$23.6$23.9$21.4



Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)
February 28,
2022
January 31,
2022
February 28,
2021
Private Alternative AUM1 $0.1$0.1$0.1
Private Alternative fee-earning assets2.12.12.0
Total Private Alternative AUM1 and fee-earning assets$2.2$2.2$2.1

1 Private Alternative AUM as at February 28, 2021 are restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com        

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com        


All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
05:06pAGF Management Limited to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 202..
GL
05:05pAGF MANAGEMENT BRIEF : Reports Total Assets Under Management (AUM) and Fee Earning Assets ..
MT
05:04pAGF Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
08:46aAGF MANAGEMENT : “Cornered Putin Problem” — A Sobering New Assessment
PU
03/03AGF MANAGEMENT : War and the Fear of Recession
PU
03/03INDUSTRIALS : An Active Approach
PU
03/03AGF MANAGEMENT : The Environmental Movement Has Stalled
PU
03/02AGF MANAGEMENT : Vladimir Putin Is Losing the War
PU
03/01AGF MANAGEMENT : Why Japan Appears Attractive to Equity Investors
PU
03/01AGF MANAGEMENT : Joe Biden Tonight — Talking Tough on Ukraine and Inflation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 478 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 61,5 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 484 M 379 M 379 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float -
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,00 CAD
Average target price 8,81 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Adrian Basaraba Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED-16.17%382
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-24.98%9 081
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-3.56%8 131
AMP LIMITED-7.92%2 221
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-19.99%2 022
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.2.76%1 765