  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
9.490 CAD   +0.96%
05:06pAGF Management Limited to Release First Quarter Financial Results on March 22, 2023
GL
05:04pAGF Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
02/28Agf Management : U.S. Employers Agree — “We Can't Find Workers”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Reports February 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

03/03/2023 | 05:04pm EST
TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $41.9 billion as at February 28, 2023.

      

AUM

($ billions)

February 28,
2023		January 31,
2023		% Change
Month-Over-Month		February 28,
2022		% Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$24.0$24.1 $23.6 
Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth$15.8$15.9 $16.2 
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$39.8$40.0 $39.8 
AGF Private Capital$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM $39.9$40.1(0.5%)$39.90.0%
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0$2.0 $2.1 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$41.9$42.1(0.5%)$42.0(0.2%)
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$24.1$23.7 $23.9 

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
February 28,
2023
January 31,
2023
February 28,
2022
Domestic Equity Funds$3.9$4.0$4.2
U.S. and International Equity Funds13.113.012.1
Domestic Balanced Funds0.40.40.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds1.61.61.7
Domestic Fixed Income Funds1.51.51.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds3.33.43.6
Domestic Money Market0.20.20.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM$24.0$24.1$23.6



AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)
February 28,
2023
January 31,
2023
February 28,
2022
AGF Private Capital AUM$0.1$0.1$0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets2.02.02.1
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets$2.1$2.1$2.2


About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com


Financials
Sales 2023 476 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2023 84,9 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,34x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 617 M 453 M 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,40 CAD
Average target price 9,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Jenny Quinn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Blake Charles Goldring President
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED32.67%453
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC15.53%8 190
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.97%8 060
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.35.87%2 308
AMP LIMITED-19.01%2 148
360 ONE WAM LIMITED0.60%1 907