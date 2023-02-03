Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AGF Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
8.800 CAD   -1.23%
05:04pAGF Management Brief: Reporting total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $42.1 billion as at January 31, 2023
MT
05:03pAGF Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
01/27AGF Management Market-Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Q4 Results; Price Target Kept at C$9.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGF Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

02/03/2023 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $42.1 billion as at January 31, 2023.

      
AUM

($ billions)		January 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		% Change
Month-Over-
Month		January 31,
2022		% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$24.1$23.1 $23.9 
Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth$15.9$15.3 $16.4 
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$40.0$38.4 $40.3 
AGF Private Capital$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM $40.1$38.54.2%$40.4(0.7%)
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0$2.0 $2.1 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$42.1$40.54.0%$42.5(0.9%)
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$23.7$23.5 $24.0 

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)		January 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		January 31,
2022
Domestic Equity Funds$4.0$3.9$4.2
U.S. and International Equity Funds13.012.412.2
Domestic Balanced Funds0.40.30.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds1.61.61.8
Domestic Fixed Income Funds1.51.51.6
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds3.43.23.6
Domestic Money Market0.20.20.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM$24.1$23.1$23.9


AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)		January 31,
2023		December 31,
2022		January 31,
2022
AGF Private Capital AUM$0.1$0.1$0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets2.02.02.1
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets$2.1$2.1$2.2

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com


All news about AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
05:04pAGF Management Brief: Reporting total assets under management and f..
MT
05:03pAGF Reports January 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
01/27AGF Management Market-Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Q4 Results; Price Target K..
MT
01/27AGF Announces New ETF and Fund Names, Sub-Advisor Addition and Risk Rating Changes
GL
01/26AGF Management Upgraded to Sector Perform at RBC
MT
01/25Agf Management : January 25, 2023
PU
01/25AGF Management Climbs 5% As Posts Higher Q4 2022 EPS Year Over Year
MT
01/25Transcript : AGF Management Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2023
CI
01/25AGF Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 20..
CI
01/25AGF Management Posts Higher Q4 2022 EPS Year Over Year
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 474 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2023 84,1 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,98x
Yield 2023 4,88%
Capitalization 578 M 432 M 432 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,91 CAD
Average target price 9,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Jenny Quinn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Blake Charles Goldring President
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED23.90%434
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC19.13%8 676
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY10.21%8 620
AMP LIMITED1.14%2 868
360 ONE WAM LIMITED6.50%2 046
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.18.83%2 018