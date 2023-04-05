Advanced search
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
8.130 CAD   +1.12%
AGF Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
03/30Agf Management : Still Another Serious U.S. Dispute With China
PU
03/23AGF Management Maintained at Market Perform by BMO as Fiscal Q1 Results Disappoint; Price Target Kept at C$8.50
MT
AGF Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

04/05/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $42.0 billion as at March 31, 2023.

      
AUM

($ billions)		March 31,
2023		February 28,
2023		% Change
Month-Over-
Month		March 31,
2022		% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds)$24.1$24.0 $23.8 
Institutional and Sub-advisory + Exchange-traded funds + AGF Private Wealth$15.8$15.8 $16.3 
Subtotal
(before AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets1)		$39.9$39.8 $40.1 
AGF Private Capital$0.1$0.1 $0.1 
Total AUM $40.0$39.90.3%$40.2(0.5%)
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets1 $2.0$2.0 $2.0 
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1$42.0$41.90.2%$42.2(0.5%)
      
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM$23.9$24.1 $23.5 

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)		March 31,
2023		February 28,
2023		March 31,
2022
Domestic Equity Funds$3.9$3.9$4.3
U.S. and International Equity Funds13.213.112.2
Domestic Balanced Funds0.30.40.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds1.71.61.7
Domestic Fixed Income Funds1.51.51.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds3.33.33.5
Domestic Money Market0.20.20.2
Total Mutual Fund AUM$24.1$24.0$23.8


AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)		March 31,
2023		February 28,
2023		March 31,
2022
AGF Private Capital AUM$0.1$0.1$0.1
AGF Private Capital fee-earning assets2.02.02.0
Total AGF Private Capital AUM and fee-earning assets$2.1$2.1$2.1


About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804, InvestorRelations@agf.com


