  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  AGF Management Limited
  News
  Summary
    AGF.B   CA0010921058

AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(AGF.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:49 2022-10-19 am EDT
5.980 CAD   -0.33%
10:26aAsset Allocation Q4 2022 : Adapting to a Changing Environment
PU
10/11AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/06Agf Management : A Major Energy Setback for the Biden Administration
PU
Asset Allocation Q4 2022: Adapting to a Changing Environment

10/19/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Kevin McCreadie, AGF's CEO and Chief Investment Officer, discusses the AGF Asset Allocation Committee's recent quarterly rebalancing.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

© 2022 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
10/05AGF Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
MT
10/05AGF Management Brief: Reporting total assets under management (AUM)..
MT
10/05AGF Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
GL
10/05AGF Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets
AQ
10/03AGF Management Details Terms of $40 Million Substantial Issuer Bid
MT
10/03AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) announces an Equity Buyba..
CI
10/03AGF Management Limited Announces Implementation and Terms of $40 Million Substantial Is..
GL
Financials
Sales 2022 464 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2022 62,7 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 408 M 296 M 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AGF Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,00 CAD
Average target price 7,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Andrew McCreadie Director, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Judith Gail Goldring Director, Senior VP-Law & Corporate Affairs
Jenny Quinn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Blake Charles Goldring Executive Chairman
Chris Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED-28.14%296
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-18.64%6 718
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-40.18%6 159
AMP LIMITED15.84%2 292
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED32.73%2 033
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-37.48%1 596