Asset Allocation Q4 2022: Adapting to a Changing Environment

Kevin McCreadie, AGF's CEO and Chief Investment Officer, discusses the AGF Asset Allocation Committee's recent quarterly rebalancing.

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF's suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

For further information, please visit AGF.com.

© 2022 AGF Management Limited. All rights reserved.