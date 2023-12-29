Insights and Market Perspectives

Author: The editor's desk

December 29, 2023

Members of AGF's Investment Management Team weigh in on the week that was in global financial markets. In this edition, even more highlights fromAGF's Outlook 2024publication.

Grow Op

…It's a tough call, but it looks like interest rates may have peaked and that inflation should stay well contained and under control at current levels. And if so, that should result in a better backdrop for risk taking, and by extension, growth stocks. The real key here is how the economy evolves over the next six months. If the broader U.S. economy can remain resilient into next year in the face of elevated rates, then the stock market can do well next year. Meanwhile, some areas of the stock market have de-rated so much that they are now starting to offer interesting prospects for appreciation… (Growing Pains)

Privately Speaking

…while the current environment has resulted in some decidedly mixed returns to date, an expected end to the rate-hiking cycle could be a catalyst for an increase in positive outcomes as capital sitting on the sidelines is re-deployed across a broader swath of strategies, including those that invest in privately held equities and credit… (A Turn for the Private Good)

Constructive on Construction

…While lower rates will lead to lower financing costs, higher financing availability and better return on investment, for these types of cyclical stocks, we are particularly bullish on E&C companies with exposure to U.S. infrastructure construction projects that should be supported for years to come by trillions of dollars in government programs like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as well as ongoing reshoring and energy transition initiatives… (What if There's a Recession (And Central Banks Start Cutting Rates)?)

For full bios, please visit our contributor's page.

The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliated companies, funds, or investment strategies.

Commentary and data sourced from Bloomberg, Reuters and other news sources unless otherwise noted. The commentaries contained herein are provided as a general source of information based on information available as of December5, 2023 and are not intended to be comprehensive investment advice applicable to the circumstances of the individual. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in these commentaries at the time of publication, however, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Market conditions may change and AGF Investments accepts no responsibility for individual investment decisions arising from the use or reliance on the information contained here.

This document may contain forward-looking information that reflects our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). AGFA and AGFUS are registered advisors in the U.S. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions. AGFIA is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and registered with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs. AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm, individuals and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services

® ™ The "AGF" logo and all associated trademarks are registered trademarks or trademarks of AGF Management Limited and used under licence.

RO:3280161