W. Robert Farquharson Named Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF

04/13/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Emeritus status conferred in recognition of his long-standing contributions to AGF

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) is pleased to announce that W. Robert (Bob) Farquharson has been named Vice-Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his long and successful career at AGF.

As previously announced in AGF’s first quarter earnings press release, Bob made the personal decision to retire from AGF’s Board of Directors. He had a storied career as one of the longest and most distinguished money managers in the Canadian investment management industry. Bob joined AGF in 1963 as an analyst, and over a period of 60 years, he managed a number of AGF funds and served the company in senior executive and director roles. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1977.

“On behalf of everyone at AGF, I want to congratulate Bob on his retirement and thank him for his tremendous contributions to AGF,” said Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman. “We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to AGF over his 60 years with the firm. His contributions helped shape not only AGF, but the industry we know today.”

Career Highlights with AGF:
   
 1963: Joined AGF as an Analyst.
 1965: Promoted to Portfolio Manager.
 1973: Became Vice-President of AGF.
 1977: Appointed to Board of Directors.
 1987-1991: President of AGF.
 1991: Appointed Vice-Chairman.
 1996 - 2005: Chief Investment Officer.
 2023: Retired from AGF Board of Directors and appointed Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF.
   

During his over 60 years with the firm, he also served as Chairman of AGF Asset Management Asia Ltd. and AGF International Advisors Company Ltd.

Previous Industry and Community Contributions:
   
 Past Chair of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC).
 Former Director of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
 Served on the Board of Trustees for the University of Guelph.
 Served as Chair of the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Board of Governors.
   

“I am honoured to be named Vice-Chairman Emeritus of AGF,” said Bob Farquharson. “The firm shaped my career, and I am grateful to AGF and the Goldring family for the opportunities to grow professionally and contribute to the industry over the last six decades.”

In connection with his retirement, Bob sold his Class A shares of AGF Management Limited to Goldring Capital Corporation (“GCC”), a company controlled by Blake and Judy Goldring, on April 12, 2023. Copies of the early warning reports filed by GCC and Bob Farquharson may be obtained on AGF’s SEDAR profile or from the media contact listed below.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com


