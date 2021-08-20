Log in
Agfa Gevaert : 2,866 Solar panels on roof of Agfa-Gevaert site in Mortsel, Belgium

08/20/2021 | 08:54am EDT
Insaver, which is part of the Luminus Group, installed 2,866 solar panels on the roof of the Agfa-Gevaert site in Mortsel. The brand new installation accounts for 905 MWh of green energy per year, avoiding 158 tons of CO2 each year.

100% green and local energy
The 2,866 solar panels have a capacity of 1,075 KWp. Together, they produce 905 MWh of green energy each year. This corresponds to the consumption of 258 families. Insaver, which is part of the Luminus Group, was responsible for the design, placement and go live of the solar installation. Agfa-Gevaert will itself consume 80% of the green electricity generated by the solar panels.

Jan Pollaris, CEO of Insaver: 'Agfa-Gevaert, like Insaver, looks ahead to the future and sees sustainability as the way forward. We are happy to help with that. Thanks to this installation, 158 tons of CO2 are avoided every year. We are therefore pleased that Insaver was able to help Agfa-Gevaert reduce their carbon footprint.'

Agfa-Gevaert's sustainability ambitions
This initiative is just one of the concrete steps Agfa is taking to align its daily activities with the company's sustainability strategy(*). In addition to continuously supporting its customers to reduce their own footprint through its products and services, the company has set up a series of projects to improve its own environmental performance.

'We fully support the need for urgent climate action and the goals of the Paris Agreement. To contribute to this global call to action, Agfa is strongly committed to continuously improving its environmental performance,' said Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Building a carbon-neutral energy future
As part of the fight against global warming, all initiatives aimed at the production and consumption of local and green energy must be encouraged. 'The catastrophic floods in our country already showed it. Climate change is not something of the distant future or of distant lands. It is happening here and now. The new UN climate report confirms the urgency of the fight against climate change,' said Grégoire Dallemagne, CEO of Luminus. 'At Luminus, we have made it our raison d'être: to build together a CO2-neutral energy future where planetary protection, well-being and economic growth are reconciled thanks to electricity and innovative solutions and services. We are proud to assist Agfa-Gevaert in their energy transition and in reducing their carbon footprint,' he adds.

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 12:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
