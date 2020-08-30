Log in
AGFA-GEVAERT NV

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agfa Gevaert : Frank Aranzana succeeds Klaus Röhrig as Chairman of Agfa-Gevaert NV

08/30/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

During the Board of Directors meeting of August 25, 2020, Klaus Röhrig indicated his wish to resign from the chairmanship of the company. He was increasingly concerned with his lack of physical presence in Mortsel as Chairman of the company, caused by the Covid-19 induced severe travel restrictions which may continue for several months.

The Board of Directors accepted Klaus Röhrig's resignation as Chairman and appointed Frank Aranzana, member of the Board of Directors since May 2019, as its new Chairman.

Frank Aranzana: 'It is an honor to take on the role of Chairman at Agfa-Gevaert. Under Klaus Röhrig's chairmanship, the company has achieved a number of milestones, including the successful sale of part of the HealthCare IT activities and the transition to a new CEO. I would like to thank Klaus Röhrig, who will continue to support the company as member of the Board of Directors.'

Klaus Röhrig commented: 'It has been a privilege to help navigate the company in today's challenging market, working closely together with my fellow members of the Board of Directors and Agfa-Gevaert's Executive Management. There remain multiple challenges ahead, not the least COVID-19-induced, but with Frank Aranzana's extensive experience, especially when facing the financial crisis of 2008, Agfa-Gevaert is in good hands. Hence, I am delighted to hand the chairmanship over to him and stay committed to the company as member of the Board of Directors.'

Frank Aranzana (°1958 - French) holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Sciences from IEP Paris, a Bachelor in Law from Nice University and later obtained a Master in Management from ESSEC Paris. He started his career in 1986 with Dow Chemical, where he worked in sales, marketing and Business management. In 1996, he joined DuPont Dow Elastomers as Business Director. In 1999, he joined UCB as a Director of the Radcure business unit and subsequently Specialty Chemicals, which were sold to Cytec Industries in 2005. He became Vice President of Cytec Surface Specialties and in 2008 President of Cytec Specialty Chemicals, member of Cytec's Executive Leadership team and an Officer of Cytec Industries Inc. From 2013, he was appointed CEO of Allnex, the leading producer of coating resins acquired by Advent International Private Equity and from 2016 to early 2020, he was an Advent Operating partner, sitting on Allnex's Advisory Committee.

Since July 1999, Frank Aranzana lives in Belgium with his wife and children.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry.In 2019, the Group realized a turnover of 2,239 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 17:24:06 UTC
