Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Agfa-Gevaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agfa Gevaert : HealthCare among the first to receive new European Medical Device Regulation certification for its Class IIa solutions

09/09/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new MDR CE marking confirms Agfa HealthCare's compliance with the highest standards required by care providers.
  • Early certification allows Agfa HealthCare to continue innovating solutions to meet the latest customer needs and requirements, without interruption.
  • The certification is representative of Agfa HealthCare's long commitment and lifecycle approach to safety, backed by clinical data and supported by clinical evaluation, risk management and quality management systems.

Agfa HealthCare is proud to be one of the first companies to receive the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification, which was issued by Intertek on 25 August 2021. This certification, which covers Agfa HealthCare's Class IIa Enterprise Imaging and XERO Viewer solutions, ensures that Agfa HealthCare can continue to deliver to customers innovative solutions that meet their real challenges and address their needs and requirements.

Improving clinical safety and market access

The MDR (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) replaces the former European Medical Device Directive (93/42/EEC), and includes more stringent standards and requirements in both clinical and post-market areas. The new Regulation is intended to create a robust, transparent, sustainable and internationally recognized regulatory framework for improved clinical safety and fair market access for manufacturers. The MDR ensures alignment among European member states, and is applicable for the entire lifecycle of the products and the processes supporting the solution delivery.

Continue innovation, without interruption

Agfa HealthCare's early certification allows the company to continue to expand the Enterprise Imaging platform, its modules and components, and release innovations without any interruption. This includes making significant changes to the solutions and adding new functionalities to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the market, as well as allowing them to benefit from state-of-the-art IT technologies.

Committed to being the long-term partner of choice for care providers

Chris Ball, Head of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, comments, 'Agfa HealthCare is compliant with the latest and most rigorous quality standards and certification requirements for medical devices in the world, and MDR certification will be an important qualification criterion. Supported by our clinical evaluation, risk management and quality management systems, our early MDR certification is an acknowledgement of the strength of our life-cycle approach to safety, backed by clinical data.'

'The early certification offers clear proof that Agfa HealthCare is committed and ready to be the long-term partner of choice to our customers,' says Luc Thijs, President of Agfa HealthCare.

About Agfa HealthCare

At Agfa HealthCare, we support healthcare professionals across the globe to transform the delivery of care. Our focus is 100% on providing best-of-suite Imaging IT software solutions that enable secure, effective and sustainable imaging data management.

From product development to implementation, our unified Enterprise Imaging Platform is purpose-built to reduce complexity, improve productivity and deliver clinical value. We use our proven track record as an innovator, our in-depth medical knowledge and our strategic guidance to help healthcare providers achieve their clinical, operational and business strategies.

Agfa and the Agfa rhombus are trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a trademark of Agfa HealthCare NV Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. Agfa HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible, but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGFA-GEVAERT NV
05:02aAGFA GEVAERT : HealthCare among the first to receive new European Medical Device..
PU
09/06AGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
09/01Agfa-Gevaert Group Appoints Gunther Koch as Chief Human Resources Officer and..
CI
08/31AGFA GEVAERT : Gunther Koch appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer for the A..
PU
08/30AGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/25AGFA GEVAERT : Half Year 2021 Results
PU
08/25Tranche Update on Agfa-Gevaert NV's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 12..
CI
08/25AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q2 2021 : improved quarter on quarter performance for all divisi..
PU
08/25AGFA-GEVAERT Q2 RESULTS - REGULATED : improved quarter on quarter performance f..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 766 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 485 M 573 M 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 688 M 813 M 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 457
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Agfa-Gevaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,20 €
Average target price 4,38 €
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Juéry Chief Executive Officer
Dirk De Man Chief Financial Officer
Frank Aranzana Chairman
Wilfried van Lishout Secretary
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT NV7.69%813
DANAHER CORPORATION48.56%235 587
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.20%223 922
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.32.33%128 291
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG37.11%78 832
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION33.72%76 040