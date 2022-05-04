Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Agfa-Gevaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/04 11:35:11 am EDT
3.905 EUR   -0.76%
11:41aAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (Pendal) – Regulated information
GL
11:40aAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (Pendal) – Regulated information
AQ
05/03AGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification (Pendal) – Regulated information

05/04/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – May 4, 2022 – 5.40 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On April 20, 2022, Pendal Group Ltd. has announced that as per April 19, 2022, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 4,691,743 shares or 2.97% (denominator is 158,207,488), thus crossing the 3% threshold downwards.

Pendal Group Limited is the parent undertaking of J O Hambro Capital Management Limited. Pendal Group Limited is not a controlled entity. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is wholly owned by Pendal Group Limited. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited manages the shares in a discretionary management capacity on behalf of its clients.

Additional information

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa’s headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 1,760 million euro in 2021.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment


All news about AGFA-GEVAERT NV
11:41aAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (Pendal) – Regulated infor..
GL
11:40aAGFA-GEVAERT : Publication of a transparency notification (Pendal) – Regulated infor..
AQ
05/03AGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
GL
05/03AGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
04/25Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
04/25AGFA-GEVAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
04/21AGFA GEVAERT : Transformation Update
PU
04/21AGFA GEVAERT : intends to implement a significant transformation of its internal financial..
PU
04/20AGFA GEVAERT : to acquire Inca Digital Printers, taking a significant step in its digital ..
PU
04/20Agfa-Gevaert NV agreed to acquire Inca Digital Printers Limited.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 765 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
Net income 2022 -5,10 M -5,38 M -5,38 M
Net Debt 2022 431 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 621 M 654 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 108
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Agfa-Gevaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,94 €
Average target price 4,20 €
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Juéry Chief Executive Officer
Dirk de Man Chief Financial Officer
Frank Aranzana Chairman
Wilfried van Lishout Secretary
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT NV3.83%654
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.24%213 851
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.47%177 907
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.73%85 471
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.23%65 862
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-1.67%59 708