  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Agfa-Gevaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 08/30 11:39:29 am
4.37 EUR   +0.81%
11:52aAGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/25AGFA GEVAERT : Half Year 2021 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agfa Gevaert : Share buyback program – regulated information

08/30/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase
Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated June 22, 2021, cancelled a total of 1,996,884 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is now 165,754,306.

On August 27, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,908,309 own shares, which represents 1.15% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average
price (€) 		Minimum
price (€) 		Maximum
price (€) 		Total
price (€)
August 23, 2021 50,000 4.3931 4.3800 4.4100 219,655.00
August 24, 2021 53,830 4.4795 4.4250 4.5050 241,131.49
August 25, 2021 59,633 4.5416 4.5000 4.5800 270,829.23
August 26, 2021 66,004 4.5325 4.4850 4.5600 299,163.13
August 27, 2021 67,362 4.3997 4.3400 4.4450 296,372.59
Total 296,829 4.4711 1,327,151.44

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until August 27th, 2021; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 3,905,193 own shares, representing 2.33% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3 444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 15:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 745 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
Net income 2021 -20,1 M -23,7 M -23,7 M
Net Debt 2021 485 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 719 M 847 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 457
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Agfa-Gevaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,34 €
Average target price 4,38 €
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
Managers and Directors
Pascal Juéry Chief Executive Officer
Dirk De Man Chief Financial Officer
Frank Aranzana Chairman
Wilfried van Lishout Secretary
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT NV11.15%847
DANAHER CORPORATION43.65%227 805
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.76%215 794
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.26.70%123 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG41.50%78 618
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION27.58%72 549