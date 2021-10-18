Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Agfa-Gevaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10/18 11:35:03 am
3.7 EUR   +0.14%
11:52aAGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
11:40aAGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
07:34aAGFA GEVAERT : to increase offset printing plate prices
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agfa Gevaert : Share buyback program – regulated information

10/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated September 27, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,959,298 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is 162,795,008.

On October 15, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 477,566 own shares, which represents 0.29% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average
price (€) 		Minimum
price (€) 		Maximum
price (€) 		Total
price (€)
October 11, 2021

23,376

3.7750 3.7500 3.8050

88,244.40

October 12, 2021

24,729

3.7681 3.7400 3.8000

93,181.34

October 13, 2021

19,795

3.7917 3.7650 3.8150

75,056.70

October 14, 2021

17,755

3.7724 3.7450 3.7850

66,978.96

October 15, 2021

24,597

3.7202 3.6900 3.7750

91,505.76

Total

110,252

3.7638

414,967.17

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until October 15th, 2021; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 5,433,748 own shares, representing 3.24% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGFA-GEVAERT NV
11:52aAGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
11:40aAGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
07:34aAGFA GEVAERT : to increase offset printing plate prices
AQ
10/15AGFA GEVAERT : to increase offset printing plate prices
PU
10/12AGFA GEVAERT : - Share buyback program, regulated information
AQ
10/11AGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
10/07AGFA GEVAERT : to host the 2nd edition of the Hydrogen Academy
PU
10/05AGFA GEVAERT : - Share buyback program, regulated information
AQ
10/04AGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
PU
10/04AGFA-GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 759 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
Net income 2021 -19,3 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2021 485 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 601 M 697 M 697 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 457
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Agfa-Gevaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGFA-GEVAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,70 €
Average target price 4,20 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Juéry Chief Executive Officer
Dirk De Man Chief Financial Officer
Frank Aranzana Chairman
Wilfried van Lishout Secretary
Hilde Laga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGFA-GEVAERT NV-5.26%697
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.04%229 123
DANAHER CORPORATION35.67%215 155
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.56%118 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG36.59%74 615
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.26%71 419