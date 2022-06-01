Agfa Gevaert : closes acquisition of Inca Digital Printers

The Agfa-Gevaert Group announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Inca Digital Printers, which was announced on April 20. This acquisition is an important step towards the achievement of Agfa's ambitious growth targets and strengthens the Group's position in the sign & display and industrial printing markets.

The acquisition encompasses the portfolio of existing high speed multi pass printers, including a strong service organization, a newly designed line of single pass printers for several packaging applications as well as a joint development of a customized in-line Print Engine in collaboration with leading corrugator manufacturer BHS Corrugated.

"I am pleased that we are now able to start integrating Inca's activities into our organization. This acquisition is a major step in the transformation of our Group. Our digital printing growth engine has a tremendous potential, which will be further accelerated by the addition of Inca," said Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Inca Digital Printers is a Cambridge UK based leading developer and manufacturer of advanced high-speed printing and production technologies for sign & display applications as well as for the rapidly growing digital printing market for packaging. Inca is an ideal partner for Agfa, bringing a complementary portfolio of printing solutions of the highest standard and a strong technological platform to launch robust single pass printing presses for the packaging market.

Vincent Wille, President of Agfa's Digital Print and Chemicals division, comments: "The combination of Inca Digital's manufacturing knowhow and Agfa's inks, technical expertise, worldwide presence and excellent service networks makes this a great opportunity to grow in the fast-moving packaging business. We now can take our position with high-end and high speed systems in both the sign & display and the developing carton and corrugated markets."

At Fespa, the Global Print show in Berlin, Agfa will be available for comments at the press conference (June 1 at 13:00 at the trade show press area).

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

