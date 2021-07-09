Log in
    AGFB   BE0003755692

AGFA-GEVAERT NV

(AGFB)
  Report
Agfa Gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification (Axxion) – Regulated information

07/09/2021 | 11:44am EDT
(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On November 19, 2019, Axxion S.A. has announced that as per November 15, 2019, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 5,598,000 shares or 3.26% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 1,709 million euro in 2020.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Disclaimer

Agfa Gevaert NV published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
