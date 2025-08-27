Agfa-Gevaert NV is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of imaging systems and products. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows: - Digital Print & Chemicals (38.5%). Agfa-Gevaert NV supplies sign & display printing companies with a range of highly productive and versatile wide-format inkjet printers and dedicated inks, in addition to workflow software, cutting machines and inkjet media. Agfa produces classic film-based products, such as film for non-destructive testing and aerial photography, as well as microfilm and film for the production of printed circuit boards; - Radiology solutions (33.6%). Agfa-Gevaert NV supplies radiology departments of hospitals all over the world with traditional X-ray film, hardcopy film and printers, digital radiography equipment and image processing software. Agfa's roots are in traditional medical imaging, but in today's healthcare market, digital radiography has become the dominant technology. All Agfa's digital radiography systems are offered with the company's leading MUSICA image processing software and its MUSICA workstation for image identification, acquisition and quality control; - HealthCare IT (21.3%). Agfa-Gevaert NV offers Imaging IT Solutions (The Enterprise Imaging platform creates a true imaging record for every patient, containing all possible images of the patient, regardless of the department and the facility that created them), Hospital IT Solutions (the leading Hospital Information System /Clinical Information System ORBIS, connects medical departments and administrative departments of hospitals into one virtual network), and Integrated Care Solutions (these solutions support collaboration across the borders of care organizations and medical disciplines and enable hospitals to actively engage with all stakeholders in the expanded care process, including physicians, informal care-givers and patients) ; - Offset solutions (6.6%). Agfa-Gevaert NV is a leading supplier to the printing industry, offering innovative and reliable solutions. Commercial, newspaper and packaging printers around the globe rely on Agfa for the most extensive range of integrated solutions, from computer-to-plate systems with digital offset plates over color management and workflow optimization software to pressroom chemicals.