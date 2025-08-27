Shares in Belgian group Agfa-Gevaert fell sharply on Wednesday morning after the imaging technology specialist announced a decline in revenue and operating profit for Q2.

At lunchtime, the share price was down over 6%, while the BEL 20, the Brussels Stock Exchange's flagship index, was up 0.2%.

The Belgian industrial group reported a 41% drop in current operating profit (EBITDA) to €13m this morning, with revenue down 1.6% to €281m.

In a press release, Agfa emphasized that the strong performance of its healthcare information technology division was more than offset by a further decline in its medical X-ray film business.

In addition, the group's net debt rose to €521m, compared with €492m previously.

After several years of strategic repositioning focused on digital, the group also formalized a new organizational structure this morning designed to increase its agility, focus on its priority businesses, and accelerate its growth.

'We view this announcement as a possible step towards preparing for a potential sale of the healthcare IT business,' KBC analysts said.