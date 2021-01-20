Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aggreko plc    AGK   GB00BK1PTB77

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:26 am
639.5 GBX   +0.31%
02:06aAGGREKO : Post-close trading update
PU
01/11Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
RE
01/06AGGREKO : Olympic supply contract update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aggreko : Post-close trading update

01/20/2021 | 02:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aggreko plc Post-close trading update 20 January 2021

Strong cash performance and FY 2020 profit before tax ahead of previous guidance

As a result of the continued recovery in activity levels across a number of our markets, we now expect the Group to deliver profit before tax for 2020 slightly ahead of the top end of our previous guidance range of £80-100 million.

In addition, a strong cash performance in the second half has resulted in a reduction in the Group's net debt over the year of around £200m, with closing net debt to EBITDA of less than 1 times.

Looking ahead to this year, despite the recent strengthening of Sterling, we retain the guidance provided as part of our latest trading update on 17 November 2020 for Group profit before tax for 2021 in the range £170-190 million.

Aggreko's full year results will be announced on Monday 1 March 2021.

Enquiries

Investors and analysts

Financial media

Richard Foster, Aggreko plc +44 7989 718 478

Andy Rivett-Carnac, Headland +44 7968 997 365

Jill Sherratt, Aggreko plc +44 7814 077 690

Sophie O'Donoghue, Headland +44 7798 687 042

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aggreko plc published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:05:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGGREKO PLC
02:06aAGGREKO : Post-close trading update
PU
01/11Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
RE
01/06AGGREKO : Olympic supply contract update
PU
01/06AGGREKO : Revises Supply Contract for Olympic, Paralympic Games Amid Delays
MT
2020Australia, NZ dlrs fall on tougher COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
2020Australian dollar retreats from 2-1/2 year highs
RE
2020AGGREKO : Lower emission, lower cost and biofuel friendly generator launched by ..
PU
2020Asian shares open higher following stellar month of gains
RE
2020AGGREKO : Presentation Transcript
PU
2020Aggreko Expects To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 367 M 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net income 2020 -66,5 M -90,8 M -90,8 M
Net Debt 2020 457 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2020 -39,4x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 1 628 M 2 216 M 2 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart AGGREKO PLC
Duration : Period :
Aggreko plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGGREKO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 570,46 GBX
Last Close Price 639,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Chairman
Heath Stewart Drewett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dan Ibbetson Managing Director-Global Products & Technology
Grant Nairn Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGGREKO PLC2.16%2 216
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.89%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE5.27%20 299
UNITED RENTALS12.47%18 405
LG CORP.17.71%16 130
EDENRED-0.13%13 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ