Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aggreko Plc    AGK   GB00BK1PTB77

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aggreko : 43 MW Combined Heat and Power solution delivered by Aggreko more than doubles power plant efficiency and reduces carbon

04/15/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aggreko, the leading global supplier of mobile and modular power, temperature control and energy services, has installed a new Combined Heat and Power (CHP) solution at the CET Arad Power Plant, Romania. The solution will help to increase efficiency and stability at the plant, a key provider of hot water and electricity for the district heating scheme and grid at the regional capital Arad City, for the next four years.

Aggreko's skilled team of engineers had to contend with the challenges of sustaining the constant power output and demands of the plant whilst reducing carbon emissions; and simultaneously complying with stringent European Entso-E guidelines on grid compliance. The answer to the challenge was an innovative hybrid thermal and electrical cogeneration system, combining gas generators with batteries to provide important low emission ancillary services.

The complete solution comprised a total of total 43MW of power: 21MW gas generation, with a further 20 MW of thermal energy derived from the plant's operations, supported by an additional 2MW battery capacity. The system has the potential to cut carbon emissions by up to 45% by capturing and using the plant's exhaust gas and gas engine jacket water to generate further thermal energy.

Aggreko deployed a fully flexible system which allows for all or none of the heat to be recovered, therefore being perfectly suited to meet the required mix of thermal and electrical energy throughout seasonal changes and demand spikes. Energy stability across the site is ensured through the integration of battery units, with 2MW of lithium-ion storage supporting the 14 gas generators. Aggreko and CET's contract provides flexible terms to cater to the plant's variable demand, with Aggreko's rental solution also avoiding the need for CAPEX investment across the four-year contract. The best-in-class solution works hand in hand with the existing infrastructure and systems of the plant to meet these modern demands and ensure it operates at maximum efficiency.

The project, working to delivery efficiency increases for the plant whilst decreasing CO2 emissions by up to 45%, aligns with Aggreko's wider net-zero aims and work to assist customers in their energy transitions. The company is committed to a 50% reduction in fossil diesel fuels and local air quality emissions by 2030, as well as achieving net-zero in its own operations by the same year. By 2050, Aggreko will also be a net-zero business across all of the services it provides.

Discover our case study

The power plant, operated by CET Arad, has been the main source of energy and heat for nearby Arad city for almost 50 years. It was originally built to provide heat and electricity in the 1970s, and has since developed its offer, with a fall in demand for heat meaning it now works primarily to provide electricity for the Ancillary Services market.

The project complies with local regulations whilst delivering cost-effective heat and power at lower emissions, meaning the plant is able to maintain efficiency whilst lowering carbon footprint, and can respond to changes in demand to the nearest millisecond, ensuring the turbines and ancillary grid facilities on the site are always operating at the most efficient level in both the long-and short-term.

Nicolas Protais, Managing Director of Aggreko Rental Solutions, Continental Europe said: 'Across the business, we are seeing increased demand for efficient solutions which work to meet climate and emissions targets, and Aggreko is committed to helping customers navigate this energy transition. I am thrilled with the trust that CET ARAD has put in Aggreko to move forward with our innovative solution combining batteries and combined thermal/gas power generators. At Aggreko, we are committed to helping our customers adapt to the energy transition and this project is an example of the innovative solutions we're deploying to achieve our net-zero ambitions'.

Sorin Daniel Bogosel, General Manager of CET Arad Power Plant, stated: 'Aggreko's international reputation and innovative approach made them an easy choice for our project, and their CHP solution enabled us to find the optimal balance between electrical and thermal production for updating our operations, allowing the plant to become more efficient and cost-effective. The agreement we reached with Aggreko will provide high quality installations and products at the plant, allowing us to provide heating to the Arad city district, but also expand to serve the wider Romanian and European energy markets.'

This project is one of a number of CHP solutions Aggreko has provided to clients to support a diverse range of requirements, including thermal power plants, mining operations, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing production lines. Aggreko can deliver CHP solutions for both short duration projects as well as providing longer term support as part of its flexible, modular offer.

CHP offers a combined heat and power generation solution that supports ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and improve efficiency without compromising on reliability. To find out more about Aggreko's work in this area, visit our dedicated CHP webpage here

Disclaimer

Aggreko plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGGREKO PLC
03:23aAGGREKO  : 43 MW Combined Heat and Power solution delivered by Aggreko more than..
PU
04/14FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
04/14AGGREKO  : 43MW Combined Heat and Power solution delivered by Aggreko more than ..
PU
04/13DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD.  : Form 8.3 - AGGREKO PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
04/12FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
04/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
04/05FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
04/01DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD.  : Form 8.3 - AGGREKO PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
03/31FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
03/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aggreko plc
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 609 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
Net income 2021 112 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2021 394 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 2 227 M 3 072 M 3 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AGGREKO PLC
Duration : Period :
Aggreko Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGGREKO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 872,22 GBX
Last Close Price 872,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Heath Stewart Drewett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Chairman
Dan Ibbetson Managing Director-Global Products & Technology
Grant Nairn Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGGREKO PLC39.30%3 072
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.96%37 344
TELEPERFORMANCE SE20.57%23 250
LG CORP.16.00%14 944
EDENRED-0.91%13 431
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.42%13 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ