AGGREKO PLC

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Aggreko : backs $3.2 billion buyout offer from private equity firms

03/05/2021 | 02:45am EST
March 5 (Reuters) - Equipment rental company Aggreko said on Friday it was recommending a 2.32 billion pound ($3.22 billion) buyout offer from private equity firms TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital.

The British company said the offer of 880 pence per share represents a premium of about 39% to its shares' closing price on Feb. 4, a day before the offer was first tabled.

Demand for Aggreko's rental power and loading equipment has dipped due to the coronavirus-driven cancellation of public events, halving the company's annual profit and wiping a quarter of its market value in 2020.

"The Aggreko board believes that the offer ... represents an attractive price in cash that fairly recognises Aggreko's future prospects," Chairman Ken Hanna said.

Under UK takeover rules, the consortium of TDR Capital and I Squared Capital had until March 5 to announce a definite offer for Glasgow, Scotland-based Aggreko.

The private equity firms made the offer for Aggreko, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, under a newly formed firm called Albion Acquisitions.

Peel Hunt analysts said they do not foresee a competing or higher offer despite some recent speculation as TDR Capital has "a strong record in this sector."

($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 374 M 1 908 M 1 908 M
Net income 2020 -45,5 M -63,2 M -63,2 M
Net Debt 2020 392 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2020 -119x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 2 263 M 3 165 M 3 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 408
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart AGGREKO PLC
Duration : Period :
Aggreko plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGGREKO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 747,22 GBX
Last Close Price 889,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Heath Stewart Drewett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Chairman
Dan Ibbetson Managing Director-Global Products & Technology
Grant Nairn Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGGREKO PLC42.01%3 165
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.85%35 323
TELEPERFORMANCE11.21%21 533
LG CORP.5.14%14 652
EDENRED-1.77%13 105
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.56%12 365
