Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aggreko plc    AGK   GB00BK1PTB77

AGGREKO PLC

(AGK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aggreko : shares surge on possible 2.25 billion pound buyout proposal

02/05/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Aggreko said on Friday it was in talks over a possible 2.25 billion pound ($3.09 billion) buyout proposal for the British equipment rental company from a consortium of private equity groups TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital, sending its shares soaring 38%.

The company, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said TDR and I Squared had made a series of proposals and it was now in talks with them over a possible cash offer of 880 pence per share.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm hit 879 pence in response to the news, touching over a one-year high, but still below the possible offer price.

Aggreko had a market value of 1.62 billion pounds as of Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The possible 880-pence apiece offer represents a premium of about 39% to the stock's last close. Sky News first reported https://twitter.com/MarkKleinmanSky/status/1357698158298546179 the possible offer on Friday.

The company, whose shares had lost around one-fourth of their value in 2020, said last month it expected 2020 profits to be at the higher end of its 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds forecast range.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AGGREKO PLC
04:23aAGGREKO : shares surge on possible 2.25 billion pound buyout proposal
RE
01/28Asian equities rebound but short-squeeze nerves persist
RE
01/25AGGREKO : sets industry-leading net zero targets to support customers through th..
PU
01/19AGGREKO : Expects FY20 Earnings to Top Guidance
MT
01/19AGGREKO : Post-close trading update
PU
01/10Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
RE
01/06AGGREKO : Olympic supply contract update
PU
01/05AGGREKO : Revises Supply Contract for Olympic, Paralympic Games Amid Delays
MT
2020Australia, NZ dlrs fall on tougher COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
2020Australian dollar retreats from 2-1/2 year highs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 372 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
Net income 2020 -56,7 M -77,7 M -77,7 M
Net Debt 2020 414 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2020 -54,1x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 1 616 M 2 208 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart AGGREKO PLC
Duration : Period :
Aggreko plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGGREKO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 598,86 GBX
Last Close Price 635,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Chairman
Heath Stewart Drewett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dan Ibbetson Managing Director-Global Products & Technology
Grant Nairn Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGGREKO PLC1.44%2 208
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.30%35 527
TELEPERFORMANCE4.61%19 960
UNITED RENTALS12.04%18 760
LG CORP.16.57%15 914
EDENRED1.06%13 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ