Aggreko : shares surge on possible 2.25 billion pound buyout proposal

The company, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said TDR and I Squared had made a series of proposals and it was now in talks with them over a possible cash offer of 880 pence per share.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm hit 879 pence in response to the news, touching over a one-year high, but still below the possible offer price.

Aggreko had a market value of 1.62 billion pounds as of Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The possible 880-pence apiece offer represents a premium of about 39% to the stock's last close. Sky News first reported https://twitter.com/MarkKleinmanSky/status/1357698158298546179 the possible offer on Friday.

The company, whose shares had lost around one-fourth of their value in 2020, said last month it expected 2020 profits to be at the higher end of its 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds forecast range.

