Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agile Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3383   KYG011981035

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3383)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agile : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 04:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:04aAGILE : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2021
PU
08/05AGILE : Posts Property Pre-Sales Worth Over $1 Billion in July
MT
08/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :unaudited operating figures for july 2021
PU
07/22Agile Group Files for Singapore Listing of $314 Million Bonds
MT
07/16Greenland Holdings Selling $206 Million Stake in A-Living Smart City to Agile..
MT
07/15Agile Group Raising $314 Million from Offering of 5.5% Bonds Due 2025
MT
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :issuance of us$314,000,000 5.5% senior notes due 2025
PU
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :voluntary announcement increase of shareholding in a-liv..
PU
07/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed issue of usd denominated senior notes
PU
07/06AGILE : Pre-Sale Value Crosses $2 Billion in June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 96 652 M 14 908 M 14 908 M
Net income 2021 9 642 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Net Debt 2021 59 487 M 9 175 M 9 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 28 987 M 4 469 M 4 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 63 275
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7,40 CNY
Average target price 11,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Zhiyong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Hon Kwan Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.86%4 584
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.20%41 209
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.85%29 573
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.97%27 162
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.74%26 489
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.08%24 495