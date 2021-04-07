Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Agile Group Holdings Limited    3383   KYG011981035

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3383)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agile : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR MARCH 2021

04/07/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR MARCH 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for March 2021, the aggregated pre-sale value of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with the joint ventures and associates of the Group as well as property projects carrying "Agile" brand name managed by the Group ("Agile Projects") is RMB13.00 billion with corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") of 927,000 sq.m.. The average selling price is RMB14,026 per sq.m..

For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the aggregated pre-sale value of the Group, together with the joint ventures and associates of the Group as well as the Agile Projects is RMB39.53 billion with corresponding GFA of 2,480,000 sq.m.. The average selling price is RMB15,942 per sq.m..

The above figures are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group to be published on a yearly and half- yearly basis. As such, they are strictly for investors' reference only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisors.

By Order of the Board

Agile Group Holdings Limited

CHEUNG Lap Kei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises twelve members, being Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin* (Chairman and President), Mr. Chan Cheuk Yin** (Vice Chairperson), Madam Luk Sin Fong, Fion** (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung*, Mr. Huang Fengchao*, Mr. Chen Zhongqi*, Mr. Chan Cheuk Hei**, Mr. Chan Cheuk Nam**, Dr. Cheng Hon Kwan#, Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon#, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Stephen# and Mr. Wong Shiu Hoi, Peter#.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:20aAGILE  : Unaudited operating figures for march 2021
PU
03/23AGILE  : Boosts Dividend as 2020 Profit Climbs 26%; Shares Rise 3%
MT
03/22AGILE  : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
03/08AGILE  : Pre-Sale Value in February Tops $2 Billion
MT
02/05AGILE  : Pre-Sale Value in January Reaches Nearly $2 Billion
MT
01/05AGILE  : Total Pre-Sale Value Reaches Over $3 Billion in December
MT
2020AGILE  : Books Pre-Sale Value of $1.7 Billion in November
MT
2020EQS-NEWS : Union Medical Healthcare announces FY2020/21 interim results, Medical..
DJ
2020Top emerging-market companies' dollar debt maturities in coming year
RE
2020AGILE  : Raises Stake in A-Living Smart City to 54%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77 750 M 11 883 M 11 883 M
Net income 2020 8 379 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net Debt 2020 54 707 M 8 361 M 8 361 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,07x
Yield 2020 8,15%
Capitalization 42 660 M 6 498 M 6 520 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 63 275
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,10 CNY
Last Close Price 10,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Zhiyong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Hon Kwan Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED25.00%6 498
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.80%43 896
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.12%39 318
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.25%34 111
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.81%28 430
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%28 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ