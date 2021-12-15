Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agile Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3383   KYG011981035

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3383)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT IN WM GROUP

Reference is made to the announcement of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 30 November 2021 (the ''Announcement'') relating to the discloseable transactions in relation to the investment in WM Group. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the exercise of the Option under the Option Agreement took place on 15 December 2021. Upon completion of the Transactions, the Company ceases to hold any interest in Apollo Future, and the Company is interested in approximately 4.58% of the share capital of the Target Company.

FURTHER INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND WM GROUP

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Shen Hui, one of the Founders, is the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Target Company.

- 1 -

The Target Company is the investment holding company of the WM Group subsidiaries. Through WM Motor Global and WFOE, the Target Company holds approximately 75.4% equity interest of WM Shanghai, and WM Shanghai is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Target Company.

By Order of the Board

Agile Group Holdings Limited

CHEUNG Lap Kei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises twelve members being Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin* (Chairman and President), Mr. Chan Cheuk Yin** (Vice Chairperson), Madam Luk Sin Fong, Fion** (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Chan Cheuk Hung*, Mr. Huang Fengchao*, Mr. Chen Zhongqi*, Mr. Chan Cheuk Hei**, Mr. Chan Cheuk Nam**, Dr. Cheng Hon Kwan#, Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon#, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Stephen# and Mr. Wong Shiu Hoi, Peter#.

  • Executive Directors
  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Agile Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:39pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion announcement relating to the discloseable transactions
PU
12/14NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Edge Down as Investors Gear for Fed
DJ
12/14Chinese Developers Fall as Debt Worries Mount
DJ
12/07Chinese Property Stocks Rally as Beijing Signals Support for Sector
DJ
12/07Agile Group's Property Pre-Sales Reach $1.9 Billion in November; Shares Jump 4%
MT
12/06Agile Group Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Operating Results Month and Year to Date..
CI
12/06China Evergrande Shares Fall After Warning on Possible Dollar Bond Defaults
DJ
12/01Baidu-backed WM Motor Raises $152 Million in Agile-led Funding Round
MT
12/01Agile Invests $140 Million in WM Motor; Strikes Share-Swap Deal to Divest Apollo Stake;..
MT
11/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :discloseable transactions in relation to the investment in wm grou..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 93 669 M 14 711 M 14 711 M
Net income 2021 9 381 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net Debt 2021 51 467 M 8 083 M 8 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,73x
Yield 2021 21,4%
Capitalization 16 256 M 2 084 M 2 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 83 463
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agile Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,15 CNY
Average target price 8,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 96,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhuo Lin Chen Chairman & President
Zhiyong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Xue Jun Li Vice President & General Manager-Operations
Hon Kwan Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.79%2 098
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.40%35 127
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.75%29 773
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.56%29 698
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.63%26 280
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.25%25 834