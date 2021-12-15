General Announcement::COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3383)

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE INVESTMENT IN WM GROUP

Reference is made to the announcement of Agile Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 30 November 2021 (the ''Announcement'') relating to the discloseable transactions in relation to the investment in WM Group. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the exercise of the Option under the Option Agreement took place on 15 December 2021. Upon completion of the Transactions, the Company ceases to hold any interest in Apollo Future, and the Company is interested in approximately 4.58% of the share capital of the Target Company.

FURTHER INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND WM GROUP

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Shen Hui, one of the Founders, is the controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Target Company.