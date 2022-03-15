Agile Therapeutics : Announces $4.85 Million Registered Direct Offering - Form 8-K

Agile Therapeutics Announces $4.85 Million Registered Direct Offering

PRINCETON, N.J., March 14 , 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX) ("Agile Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a women's healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to sell 2,425 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock and 2,425 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock and Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24,250,000 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24,250,000 shares of common stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a stated value of $1,000 per share and a conversion price of $0.20 per share. The shares of preferred stock issued in the offering are convertible into an aggregate of 24,250,000 shares of common stock. The Series A warrants have an exercise price of $0.26 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The Series B warrants have an exercise price of $0.26 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire one and one-half years following the initial exercise date. Total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses, is $4.85 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company expects to call a special meeting of stockholders for the approval of a proposal to effect a reverse split of the common stock (the "Proposal"). The Series A Preferred has voting rights on the Proposal equal to the number of shares of common stock into which the Series A Preferred is convertible based on the minimum price under Nasdaq rules on the issuance date. The Series B Preferred has voting rights on the Proposal equal to 500,000 votes per share of Series B Preferred, provided that, in accordance with Nasdaq listing rules, any votes cast by the Series B Preferred with respect to the Proposal must be counted by the Company in the same proportion as the shares of common stock and Series A Preferred Stock voted on the Proposal. The shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Additional information regarding the securities described above and the terms of the offering are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.