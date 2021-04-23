Log in
Agile Therapeutics : Proxy Statement - Apr 23, 2021

04/23/2021
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.

)

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule14a-6(e)(2))
    Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under§240.14a-12

AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:

$

  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Table of Contents

April 23, 2021

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Annual Meeting"), which, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns, will be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGRX2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Pursuant to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow issuers to furnish proxy materials to stockholders over the Internet, we are posting our proxy materials on the Internet and delivering to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") containing instructions on how to access or request a copy of our Proxy Statement and our Annual Report to Stockholders. This process reduces the environmental impact and costs associated with printing and distributing our proxy materials.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet prior to the Annual Meeting or virtually at the Annual Meeting, by telephone, or, if you requested printed copies of our proxy materials, by completing, dating and returning a proxy card. Voting over the Internet, by telephone or by written proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether or not you attend virtually. Please review the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability or the proxy card regarding each of these voting options.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Agile.

Very truly yours,

Al Altomari

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Table of Contents

AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

101 Poor Farm Road

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

NOTICE OF

2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Time and Date:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Place:

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns, we

will hold the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet at

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGRX2021

Items of Business:

(1) Elect three directors named in the proxy statement accompanying this notice to

serve as Class I directors until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and

until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

(2) Conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the 2020 compensation of our named

executive officers.

(3) Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s

independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31,

2021.

(4) Transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting

or any adjournment thereof.

These items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement

accompanying this notice.

Adjournments and

Any action on the items of business described above may be considered at the

Postponements:

Annual Meeting at the time and on the date specified above or at any time and date to

which the Annual Meeting may be properly adjourned or postponed.

Record Date:

You are entitled to vote if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business

on April 14, 2021.

List of Stockholders:

A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for

examination during ordinary business hours for 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting

at our principal executive offices at 101 Poor Farm Road, Princeton, New Jersey

08540. This stockholder list will also be available for review online during the

Annual Meeting.

Voting:

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual

Meeting, we encourage you to read the proxy statement and vote promptly. For

specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section herein

entitled "Questions and Answers About Procedural Matters."

By order of the board of directors,

Al Altomari

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

This notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and accompanying form of proxy card are being made available on or about April 23, 2021

Table of Contents

SUMMARY INFORMATION

To assist you in reviewing the proposals to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, below is a summary of each proposal and a high-level overview of our corporate governance structure. The information below is only a summary. For more information, please review the complete proxy statement and our 2020 Annual Report in full.

PROXY SUMMARY

Summary of Stockholder Voting Matters

For More

Board of Directors

Proposals

Information

Recommendation

1: Election of Class I Directors for Three Year Term Expiring in 2024

Page 10

FOR Each Nominee

2: Conduct a Non-binding Advisory Vote on the 2020 Compensation of

Page 36

FOR

our Named Executive Officers

3: Ratification of Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our

Page 38

FOR

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021

Our Director Nominees

You are being asked to vote on the election of Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. as Class I directors, each to serve for a three-year term, expiring at our 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The number of members of our board is currently set at seven and the board is divided into three classes, each of which has a three-year term. Class I consists of three directors, and each of Class II and Class III consist of two directors.

The term of office of our Class I directors expires at the Annual Meeting. We are nominating Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. for election at the Annual Meeting to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors, if any, are elected or appointed, or their earlier death, resignation, retirement, disqualification or removal. Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast by our stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The three nominees receiving the most FOR votes will be elected. If no contrary indication is made, shares represented by executed proxies will be voted FOR the election of Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. Each nominee has agreed to serve as a director if elected, and we have no reason to believe that any nominee will be unable to serve.

Director

Committee

Other Current

Memberships

Public Company

Name

Age

Since

Occupation

Independent

AC CC

NGST

Boards

Al Altomari

62

2004

Chairman of the Board and

No

Insmed Inc. and Baudax Bio,

Chief Executive Officer at

Inc.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

John Hubbard,

64

2014

Strategic Advisor, Genstar

Yes

M

C

None

Ph.D., FCP

Capital

James P. Tursi, M.D.

56

2014

Chief Scientific Officer,

Yes

M

C

None

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

US

AC = Audit Committee

CC = Compensation Committee

NG = Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

ST = Science and Technology Committee C = Chair M = Member

Table of Contents

Corporate Governance Summary Facts

The following table summarizes our current board structure and key elements of our corporate governance framework:

Governance Item

Size of Board

7

Number of Independent Directors

6

Chairman of the Board

Al Altomari

Lead Independent Director

Seth H.Z. Fischer

All non-employee directors and board committee members are independent

Yes

Board and Committee Self-Evaluations

Annual

Review of Independence of Board and Committees

Annual

Independent Directors Meet Without Management Present

Yes

Voting Standard for Election of Directors in Uncontested Elections

Plurality

Board oversees succession planning for the CEO

Yes

Board and its Committees may retain their own independent advisors at our expense

Yes

Directors have access to all levels of management and are provided with opportunities to meet with

members of management on a regular basis

Yes

Corporate Governance Guidelines

Yes

Disclaimer

Agile Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
