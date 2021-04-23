Agile Therapeutics : Proxy Statement - Apr 23, 2021

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ⌧ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Table of Contents April 23, 2021 You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Annual Meeting"), which, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns, will be held virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGRX2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time. Pursuant to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow issuers to furnish proxy materials to stockholders over the Internet, we are posting our proxy materials on the Internet and delivering to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") containing instructions on how to access or request a copy of our Proxy Statement and our Annual Report to Stockholders. This process reduces the environmental impact and costs associated with printing and distributing our proxy materials. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet prior to the Annual Meeting or virtually at the Annual Meeting, by telephone, or, if you requested printed copies of our proxy materials, by completing, dating and returning a proxy card. Voting over the Internet, by telephone or by written proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether or not you attend virtually. Please review the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability or the proxy card regarding each of these voting options. Thank you for your ongoing support of Agile. Very truly yours, Al Altomari Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Table of Contents AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 101 Poor Farm Road Princeton, New Jersey 08540 NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Time and Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time. Place: In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns, we will hold the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGRX2021 Items of Business: (1) Elect three directors named in the proxy statement accompanying this notice to serve as Class I directors until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. (2) Conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the 2020 compensation of our named executive officers. (3) Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021. (4) Transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. These items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice. Adjournments and Any action on the items of business described above may be considered at the Postponements: Annual Meeting at the time and on the date specified above or at any time and date to which the Annual Meeting may be properly adjourned or postponed. Record Date: You are entitled to vote if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2021. List of Stockholders: A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination during ordinary business hours for 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting at our principal executive offices at 101 Poor Farm Road, Princeton, New Jersey 08540. This stockholder list will also be available for review online during the Annual Meeting. Voting: Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read the proxy statement and vote promptly. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the section herein entitled "Questions and Answers About Procedural Matters." By order of the board of directors, Al Altomari Chairman and Chief Executive Officer This notice of annual meeting, proxy statement and accompanying form of proxy card are being made available on or about April 23, 2021

Table of Contents SUMMARY INFORMATION To assist you in reviewing the proposals to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting, below is a summary of each proposal and a high-level overview of our corporate governance structure. The information below is only a summary. For more information, please review the complete proxy statement and our 2020 Annual Report in full. PROXY SUMMARY Summary of Stockholder Voting Matters For More Board of Directors Proposals Information Recommendation 1: Election of Class I Directors for Three Year Term Expiring in 2024 Page 10 √ FOR Each Nominee 2: Conduct a Non-binding Advisory Vote on the 2020 Compensation of Page 36 √ FOR our Named Executive Officers 3: Ratification of Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our Page 38 √ FOR Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021 Our Director Nominees You are being asked to vote on the election of Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. as Class I directors, each to serve for a three-year term, expiring at our 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The number of members of our board is currently set at seven and the board is divided into three classes, each of which has a three-year term. Class I consists of three directors, and each of Class II and Class III consist of two directors. The term of office of our Class I directors expires at the Annual Meeting. We are nominating Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. for election at the Annual Meeting to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors, if any, are elected or appointed, or their earlier death, resignation, retirement, disqualification or removal. Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast by our stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The three nominees receiving the most FOR votes will be elected. If no contrary indication is made, shares represented by executed proxies will be voted FOR the election of Al Altomari, John Hubbard, Ph.D., FCP and James P. Tursi, M.D. Each nominee has agreed to serve as a director if elected, and we have no reason to believe that any nominee will be unable to serve. Director Committee Other Current Memberships Public Company Name Age Since Occupation Independent AC CC NGST Boards Al Altomari 62 2004 Chairman of the Board and No Insmed Inc. and Baudax Bio, Chief Executive Officer at Inc. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. John Hubbard, 64 2014 Strategic Advisor, Genstar Yes M C None Ph.D., FCP Capital James P. Tursi, M.D. 56 2014 Chief Scientific Officer, Yes M C None Ferring Pharmaceuticals US AC = Audit Committee CC = Compensation Committee NG = Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee ST = Science and Technology Committee C = Chair M = Member