    AGRX

AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGRX)
  Report
Agile Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, May 4, 2020

04/20/2021 | 09:31am EDT
PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 as follows:

DateTuesday, May 4, 2021
Time4:30 p.m. EDT
Webcast (live and archived)Events & Presentations
Dial-in numbers(866) 324-3683 (U.S. toll-free) or (509) 844-0959
Conference ID2334548

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 324-3683 for domestic callers or (509) 844-0959 for international callers. A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/, or by clicking here.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact: 
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
