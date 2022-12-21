Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRX   US00847L2097

AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AGRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-20 pm EST
0.1750 USD   -2.72%
09:06aThis Biotech Company is Pursuing Positive Cash Flow In 2023
EQ
12/01Agile Therapeutics To Present At The Upcoming RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference
GL
11/15WomenÃ¢™s Healthcare Company Agile Therapeutics Says It Believes It Has An Effective Business Plan In Place For Growth And Generating Positive Cash Flow
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

This Biotech Company is Pursuing Positive Cash Flow In 2023

12/21/2022 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
This Biotech Company is Pursuing Positive Cash Flow In 2023

21.12.2022 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotech company Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) began selling its contraceptive patch in 2021, and the company is pursuing positive cash flow by the end of 2023.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company’s Twirla patch gives women the choice to not take a birth control pill every day. Instead, women can apply the patch weekly on their buttocks, lower abdomen, or upper torso, but not their breasts. About 80% choose to adhere it to their buttocks or lower abdomen, according to the company.

Additionally, Twirla is the first and only birth control patch that delivers a low dose of estrogen, which puts it in line with many daily low-dose birth control pills.

“We think this product can become a market leader,” Agile CEO Al Altomari said during his RHK Disruptive Growth Conference presentation on Dec. 5.

Based on Agile’s third-quarter financial results, Twirla may be a viable alternative to other methods of contraception.

Between the second and third quarters:

  • Net revenue grew 43%, from $2.1 million in the second quarter to $3 million in the third quarter.

  • Non-GAAP operational expenditures (OPEX) decreased by 19%.

  • Twirla factory sales increased by 54%.

  • The company had $6.1 million cash on hand as of Sept. 30.

“Based on performance so far in the fourth quarter, Agile believes revenue will continue to grow and OPEX will continue to be managed at a responsible level,” Altomari said.

“We are on a really great growth spurt right now,” Altomari said. “That third quarter was not a fluke. We’re not going back. We expect both the retail and non-retail side to grow.”

If Agile can continue to accelerate revenue growth and maintain OPEX consistent with the past two quarters, the company can potentially begin to generate positive cash flow by the end of 2023. Agile has also expressed a desire to acquire or license another commercial women’s health product, which could potentially accelerate the timeline to generating positive cash flow.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Twirla in 2020, and Agile began selling it in 2021. Most of the company’s sales are through retailers such as CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), and it’s working on increasing its non-retail partnerships with organizations such as Planned Parenthood in the coming years.

Reaching Its Audience

Agile has partnered with Afaxys Inc. to help it get Twirla into college and university health centers in addition to Planned Parenthood clinics across the United States.

On the retail side, it’s working with the telehealth platform Nurx to make Twirla available to its patients. Many women in Agile’s target market — women ages 18 to 24 — get their prescriptions through telehealth platforms. Nurx medical providers have prescribed contraception to more than 1 million women.

“Young women typically don’t want to spend time going to see doctors or to the pharmacy so we prioritized expanding our footprint in telehealth,” Altomari said.

Twirla’s connected TV (CTV) commercial is airing in five key states — California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois — where 45% of women in its target demographic live.

“We have an approved product that is growing and generating revenue in a multi-billion dollar market,” Altomari said. “Our job now is to continue growing Twirla, achieve positive cash flow, and deliver shareholder value.”

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Matt Riley - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com

Company Website

https://agiletherapeutics.com/


News Source: News Direct

21.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US00847L2097
EQS News ID: 1519167

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519167  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:06aThis Biotech Company is Pursuing Positive Cash Flow In 2023
EQ
12/01Agile Therapeutics To Present At The Upcoming RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference
GL
11/15WomenÃ¢™s Healthcare Company Agile Therapeutics Says It Believes It Has An Effec..
AQ
11/15Women's Healthcare Company Agile Therapeutics Says It Believes It Has An Effective Busi..
EQ
11/07Agile Therapeutics : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07Transcript : Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
11/07AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/07Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/07Earnings Flash (AGRX) AGILE THERAPEUTICS Posts Q3 Revenue $3M
MT
11/07Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,97 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,11 M 7,11 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 614%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred F. Altomari Executive Chairman
Jason Butch Chief Accounting & Financial Officer, VP
Paul Korner Chief Medical Officer
Geoffrey P. Gilmore Chief Administrative Officer
John W. Hubbard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-99.10%7
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.18%78 342
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.78%75 270
BIONTECH SE-34.62%41 969
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%31 506
GENMAB A/S15.21%28 279