Agilent Technologies, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of measurement instruments intended primarily for the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemistry sectors. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - electronic measurement instruments; - bio-analytical measurement instruments: used to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products; - measurement instruments for semiconductors. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (75.7%) and services (24.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.2%), China (36%) and other (24.8%).