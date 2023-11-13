Stock A AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
PDF Report : Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Stock price

Equities

A

US00846U1016

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:01 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Agilent Technologies, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
108.47 USD +0.68% -0.50% -27.52%
Nov. 09 Transcript : Agilent Technologies, Inc. - Special Call CI
Nov. 01 Myriad Genetics Names Sam Raha as Chief Operating Officer MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 6,832 M Sales 2024 * 7,004 M Capitalization 31.74 B
Net income 2023 * 1,138 M Net income 2024 * 1,395 M EV / Sales 2023 *
4,92x
Net Debt 2023 * 1,886 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,391 M EV / Sales 2024 *
4,73x
P/E ratio 2023 *
28,4x
P/E ratio 2024 *
22,7x
Employees 18,300
Yield 2023 *
0,83%
Yield 2024 *
0,88%
Free-Float 99.71%
Chart Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces Resignation of Sam Raha as Senior Vice President of the Company and President of the Diagnostics and Genomics Group CI
Danaher beats profit estimates on respiratory testing demand RE
BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Agilent Technologies $129 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Carl Icahn sues Illumina board for violating 'fiduciary duties' RE
Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre Partner to Boost Neglected Tropical Diseases Research in East Malaysia CI
U.S. Currency FA
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Agilent Technologies to $105 From $110, Maintains Underweight Rating MT
Bernstein Starts Agilent Technologies at Market Perform, $123 Price Target MT
Agilent Technologies Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share, Payable Oct. 25 to Stockholders of Record Oct. 3 MT
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarter Dividend, Payable on October 25, 2023 CI
Agilent Technologies Inc. and National Cancer Centre Singapore Sign Research Collaboration Agreement to Advance Singapore's Genomic Profiling on Asian-Prevalent Cancers CI
Agilent Technologies to Sell Resolution Bioscience to Exact Sciences MT
Exact Sciences Corporation acquired Resolution Bioscience, Inc. from Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for approximately $54.2 million. CI
Analyst Recommendations on Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Evercore ISI Adjusts Agilent Technologies Price Target to $120 From $124, Maintains In Line Rating MT
Goldman Sachs Cuts Agilent Technologies Price Target to $131 From $141, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Press releases Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies : Q4 2023 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call PU
Agilent to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Nov. 20 BU
Agilent’s Net-Zero Emissions Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative BU
Agilent Technologies : and Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre Partner to Boost Neglected Tropical Diseases Research in East Malaysia PU
News in other languages on Agilent Technologies, Inc.

WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. November 2023
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. November 2023
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. November 2023
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - Le mardi 5 septembre 2023
Illumina: Jacob Thaysen (ex-Agilent) futur CEO
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.68%
1 week-0.50%
Current month+4.93%
1 month-0.43%
3 months-14.50%
6 months-14.92%
Current year-27.52%
Highs and lows

1 week
104.09
Extreme 104.09
111.57
1 month
96.80
Extreme 96.8
112.91
Current year
96.80
Extreme 96.8
159.59
1 year
96.80
Extreme 96.8
160.27
3 years
96.80
Extreme 96.8
179.57
5 years
61.13
Extreme 61.13
179.57
10 years
33.12
Extreme 33.115
179.57
Managers and Directors - Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Michael McMullen CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 61 1983
Robert McMahon DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 54 2018
Katharine Knobil CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 59 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Heidi Fields BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2000
Boon Hwee Koh CHM
 Chairman 72 2003
Dow Wilson BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2018
ETFs positioned on Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
HARVEST HEALTHCARE LEADERS INCOME ETF - CAD HEDGED ETF Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF - CAD Hedged
4.50% 820 M€ -9.25% -
HARVEST HEALTHCARE LEADERS INCOME ETF - USD ETF Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF - USD
4.50% 68 M€ 0.00% -
HARVEST HEALTHCARE LEADERS INCOME ETF - CAD ETF Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF - CAD
4.50% 11 M€ 0.00% -
XTRACKERS MSCI GENOMIC HEALTHCARE INNOVATION UCITS ETF 1C - USD ETF Xtrackers MSCI Genomic Healthcare Innovation UCITS ETF 1C - USD
4.21% 3 M€ -19.24%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 108.47 +0.68% 1,847,851
23-11-09 107.74 -1.51% 1,481,269
23-11-08 109.39 -1.04% 1,494,951
23-11-07 110.54 +2.80% 2,142,253
23-11-06 107.53 -1.37% 1,411,996

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of measurement instruments intended primarily for the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemistry sectors. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - electronic measurement instruments; - bio-analytical measurement instruments: used to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products; - measurement instruments for semiconductors. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (75.7%) and services (24.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.2%), China (36%) and other (24.8%).
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
108.47USD
Average target price
137.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+26.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-27.52% 31 737 M $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
-18.57% 173 B $
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
-25.78% 146 B $
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+4.58% 97 696 M $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+11.43% 75 535 M $
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+0.66% 56 865 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-10.50% 47 320 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-13.94% 38 943 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+19.08% 31 648 M $
RESMED, INC. Stock ResMed, Inc.
-31.00% 21 123 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
