Agilent Technologies, Inc. Stock price
US00846U1016
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Market Closed -
|108.47 USD
|+0.68%
|-0.50%
|-27.52%
|Nov. 09
|Transcript : Agilent Technologies, Inc. - Special Call
|Nov. 01
|Myriad Genetics Names Sam Raha as Chief Operating Officer
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|6,832 M
|Sales 2024 *
|7,004 M
|Capitalization
|31.74 B
|Net income 2023 *
|1,138 M
|Net income 2024 *
|1,395 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
4,92x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|1,886 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,391 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
4,73x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
28,4x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
22,7x
|Employees
|18,300
|Yield 2023 *
0,83%
|Yield 2024 *
0,88%
|Free-Float
|99.71%
|1 day
|+0.68%
|1 week
|-0.50%
|Current month
|+4.93%
|1 month
|-0.43%
|3 months
|-14.50%
|6 months
|-14.92%
|Current year
|-27.52%
1 week
104.09
111.57
1 month
96.80
112.91
Current year
96.80
159.59
1 year
96.80
160.27
3 years
96.80
179.57
5 years
61.13
179.57
10 years
33.12
179.57
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Michael McMullen CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|61
|1983
Robert McMahon DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|54
|2018
Katharine Knobil CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|59
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Heidi Fields BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2000
Boon Hwee Koh CHM
|Chairman
|72
|2003
Dow Wilson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2018
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.50%
|820 M€
|-9.25%
|-
|4.50%
|68 M€
|0.00%
|-
|4.50%
|11 M€
|0.00%
|-
|4.21%
|3 M€
|-19.24%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|108.47
|+0.68%
|1,847,851
|23-11-09
|107.74
|-1.51%
|1,481,269
|23-11-08
|109.39
|-1.04%
|1,494,951
|23-11-07
|110.54
|+2.80%
|2,142,253
|23-11-06
|107.53
|-1.37%
|1,411,996
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Agilent Technologies, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of measurement instruments intended primarily for the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemistry sectors. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - electronic measurement instruments; - bio-analytical measurement instruments: used to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products; - measurement instruments for semiconductors. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (75.7%) and services (24.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.2%), China (36%) and other (24.8%).
2023-11-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
108.47USD
Average target price
137.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+26.88%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-27.52%
|31 737 M $
|-18.57%
|173 B $
|-25.78%
|146 B $
|+4.58%
|97 696 M $
|+11.43%
|75 535 M $
|+0.66%
|56 865 M $
|-10.50%
|47 320 M $
|-13.94%
|38 943 M $
|+19.08%
|31 648 M $
|-31.00%
|21 123 M $