    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-01 pm EDT
133.43 USD   -0.50%
Agilent Acquires Polymer Standards Service, Broadening Offerings for GPC/SEC Polymer Analysis

08/02/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has acquired Polymer Standards Service GmbH (PSS), a provider of solutions in the field of polymer characterization. PSS specializes in hardware and software solutions used in defining the makeup and creation of molecular structures. The company provides complete solutions for gel permeation chromatography (GPC) and size exclusion chromatography (SEC) used in applications to determine the molecular weight and size distribution of macromolecules.

The acquisition broadens and extends Agilent’s product portfolio and customer offerings, particularly in the chemical and biopharmaceutical industries for the analysis of natural and synthetic polymers such as nucleic acids, proteins, monoclonal antibodies, polysaccharides, and synthetic plastic.

“We’re extremely pleased to have the PSS team join Agilent to help us expand our leadership in liquid chromatography and the GPC/SEC market,” said Jacob Thaysen, president, Agilent Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. “The advanced PSS hardware, software, columns and reference materials we’re adding to our portfolio will enhance our offerings and ensure we deliver the broad spectrum of LC equipment, GPC/SEC analytics and software our customers value.”

By acquiring PSS, Agilent will also add a key software component to complement its lineup of GPC/SEC products. In addition, Agilent will be able to use its global presence to expand the use of PSS products and expertise more widely. Agilent customers in the chemical, biopharmaceutical and other key segments will now also be able to take advantage of PSS technology more broadly because of Agilent’s strong global presence in those markets.

“This is a very strategic move for PSS and Agilent,” said Thorsten Hofe, managing director at PSS. “Together we can provide our customers a full range of GPC and LC products and extend the reach of PSS products into new, fast-growing markets. It’s an exciting time for the PSS team.”

Founded in 1985, PSS is privately held and is based in Mainz, Germany, with additional operations in Amherst, Mass. Financial terms of Agilent’s acquisition of PSS were not disclosed.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 694 M - -
Net income 2022 1 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 39 857 M 39 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 133,43 $
Average target price 144,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.42%39 857
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.64%230 786
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.50%209 432
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-36.39%81 614
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-23.23%61 653
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.37%58 684