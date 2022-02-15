Log in
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 21 Cents per Share

02/15/2022
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share of common stock will be paid on April 27, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2022.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions include instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 732 M - -
Net income 2022 1 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 40 613 M 40 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 135,21 $
Average target price 171,67 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.06%40 613
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.13%221 136
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.48%194 123
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.75%100 576
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.89%70 181
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.86%67 260