Unveiling innovative automation capabilities and transformative workflows for analytical laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced its participation in Analytica 2024, where it will unveil its latest innovations and transformative workflows. Analytica, the premier international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology, is scheduled to take place from April 9 to 12 in Munich, Germany.

Visit Agilent at Hall A2, Booth 201, to learn about recently introduced products and solutions enabling key workflows that are revolutionizing laboratories across industries including pharma and biopharma, food and environment, chemical and energy, advanced materials, and molecular biology and cell analysis. Agilent technical experts will be available to share insights into these latest innovations and intuitive workflows.

Advanced Dilution System (ADS 2)

Agilent’s newly launched Agilent ADS 2 is an intelligent autodilutor that seamlessly integrates with Agilent autosamplers, ICP-OES (inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry), or ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) instruments. Combined with cutting-edge software, ADS 2 provides customers with a fully integrated automation workflow solution.

Visit the Agilent booth for an exclusive first look at the upgraded BioTek Cytation C10 system, now equipped with water immersion and confocal spinning-disk technologies. These enhancements improve image quality, minimize deleterious effects on live-cell samples, and enhance clarity for thicker samples like tissues and 3-D spheroids.

The Agilent 1290 Infinity II Bio Online LC Solution will be showcased alongside the MAST aseptic sampling system and Bioreactors from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. This powerful combination demonstrates versatility and applicability across upstream and downstream bioprocessing applications.

The ProteoAnalyzer is an automated capillary electrophoresis instrument designed for assessing both reduced and non-reduced protein samples. Its streamlined workflow enhances efficiency and reliability, making protein quality control a breeze.

Agilent will also host several meet-and-greet specialist sessions in the booth.

Tuesday, 9 April, 4:00--5:00 pm Advanced Materials, and Energy and Chemicals Pods: Battery, Semiconductors, Alternative Energies.

Advanced Materials, and Energy and Chemicals Pods: Wednesday, 10 April, 4:00—5:00 pm Biopharma Pod: Oligo Analysis, online LC/PAT, Proteoanalyzer.

Biopharma Pod: Thursday, 11 April, 4:00—5:00 pm Food & Environmental, and Pharma Pods: Dissolving Boundaries, Unmasking PFAS and Identifying Raw materials.

Agilent subject matter experts will also speak throughout the week at forum sessions. To learn more about Agilent’s complete activities at Analytica 2024 click here. Join us as we bring Great Science to Life!

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

