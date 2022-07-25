Log in
Agilent ESG Report Highlights Plans and Progress to Ensure Future Sustainable Growth

07/25/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, including the company’s first TCFD climate risk report; details on its commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; and progress on cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and engaged workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005227/en/

“The tenets of ESG have always been central to our mission, woven into the fabric of our business and a critical part of all that we strive to accomplish every day,” said Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen. “This includes protecting the environment and supporting our workforce throughout our operations and value chain, but also driving societal progress through products and services that advance the quality of life—from ensuring our food supply is safe and our air is clean to improving cancer treatments and outcomes.”

Agilent’s ESG report builds on over 20 years of annual reporting on the company’s corporate responsibility policies, practices, and progress. The cornerstone of Agilent’s approach to advancing ESG within its operations is known as the Four Ps—People, Products, Planet, and Prosperity, which underscore the interconnections between Agilent’s business, the needs of society, and the risks to the planet.

Highlights from the report include:

  • Committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and, as an interim goal, reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 50% and Scope 3 emissions 30% by 2030.
  • Reported on climate risk and mitigation measures and plans in the company’s first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report.
  • Advanced sustainability goals of our customers through green product labeling and packaging, integrating sustainability into all aspects of the product lifecycle, and reducing waste by refurbishing used instruments and helping customers recycle old instruments.
  • Curbed the environmental footprint of operations by reducing carbon emissions intensity per square foot by 34% since 2014; reducing municipal water intensity by 22% per square foot since 2014; and diverting 94% of our solid waste from landfills.
  • Increased the share of women leaders at the highest levels from 10% to 30%, built a strong pipeline of women leaders, and maintained a 1.0 gender pay equity ratio across the global workforce.
  • Advanced diversity and inclusion programs that include building a D&I strategy, setting ambitious diversity goals, developing strategies to increase the pipeline of racially diverse candidates, and implementing initiatives to encourage a sense of inclusion and belonging.
  • Achieved industry-leading employee engagement levels, with 87% of the workforce reporting being highly engaged two years into the pandemic, and attrition rates better than the industry average.

Read Agilent’s 2021 ESG report and learn more about the company’s sustainability programs and progress at Agilent.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
