    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:25 2023-01-18 pm EST
156.19 USD   +0.51%
Agilent Included in Just Capital's 2023 List of Most Just Companies

01/18/2023 | 01:24pm EST
Ranking Underscores Agilent’s Strong Performance on Issues of Greatest Importance to Americans

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is ranked 35 among the top 100 Most JUST companies, the fifth year the company has been included in the annual list by Just Capital and CNBC. Agilent also earned the top ranking in its sector for industry-leading performance regarding treatment of employees, customers and the environment.

Just Capital and CNBC based the rankings on a review of the policies and practices of 1,000 of the largest U.S. public companies on issues that matter most to Americans, including wages and benefits, job creation, worker health and safety, ethical leadership, and environmental stewardship.

Agilent’s top ranking on worker issues reflects its commitment to being an employer of choice globally. In 2022, Agilent earned Great Place to Work® Certification in 20 countries and regions, including the United States, and was recently ranked among the best workplaces in health care by Fortune.

Just Capital also ranked Agilent number one in the industry for its treatment of customers. For the past two years, Agilent has ranked in the top five in customer satisfaction by the Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute’s annual list of the best-managed companies.

“Agilent employees work closely with our customers to bring great science to life and to carry out our mission to advance the quality of life,” said Neil Rees, Agilent’s head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Programs. “Treating our employees well and creating products that help our customers improve human health and reduce environmental impact are essential to our ESG commitment.”

Agilent has reported on its corporate responsibility practices for over 20 years. The company is included in the JUST U.S. Large Cap Diversified (JULCD) Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Read more about Agilent’s commitment to net-zero emissions, diversity and inclusion, and other ESG initiatives.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 007 M - -
Net income 2023 1 497 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 46 010 M 46 010 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
EV / Sales 2024 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 18 100
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 155,40 $
Average target price 162,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.86%46 010
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.75%231 645
DANAHER CORPORATION3.58%200 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.36%92 491
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.56%65 944
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.69%60 597