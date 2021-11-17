Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 21 Cents Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share of common stock, reflecting an 8% increase over the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 26, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 4, 2022.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

