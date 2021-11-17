Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Agilent Increases Cash Dividend to 21 Cents Per Share

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share of common stock, reflecting an 8% increase over the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 26, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 4, 2022.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 318 M - -
Net income 2021 1 075 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 48 856 M 48 856 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 161,39 $
Average target price 172,40 $
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.16%47 764
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.76%249 180
DANAHER CORPORATION37.57%214 144
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.32.42%126 305
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG43.88%76 847
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION30.48%72 854