Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agilent Reports First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

02/22/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strong Start to 2022; Raising Full-Year Guidance

Highlights:

  • Revenue of $1.67 billion represents 8% reported growth; and up 9% on a core(1) basis.
  • GAAP net income of $283 million with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, flat from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP(2) net income of $368 million with EPS of $1.21, up 14% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and core(1) growth of 7.0% to 8.0%. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP(3) EPS is increased to an estimated range of $4.80 to $4.90 per share.
  • Second-quarter revenue expected to be in the range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion with non-GAAP(3) EPS of $1.10 to $1.12.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.67 billion for the first quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022, an increase of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and up 9% on a core(1) basis.

On a GAAP basis, first-quarter net income was $283 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.93 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP(2) net income was $368 million, or $1.21 per share during the quarter, compared with $328 million or $1.06 per share during the first quarter a year ago.

“In the first quarter, we continued our momentum and the Agilent team again delivered results that exceeded expectations,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “Building on our first quarter results, combined with a strong order book, we are raising our full year outlook, increasing our core growth and non-GAAP EPS expectations. The Agilent portfolio and team have never been stronger. I’m confident we will continue our outstanding execution for the remainder of the year.”

Financial Highlights

In the first quarter of 2022, Agilent implemented certain changes to its segment reporting structure. Prior period segment information has been recast to reflect these changes. These changes have no impact on Agilent’s consolidated financial statements.

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

First-quarter revenue of $976 million from Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) grew a reported 6% year over year (up 7% on a core(1) basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 28.9%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported first-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 8% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 25.2%.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported first-quarter revenue of $339 million, a year over year increase of 15% (up 14% on a core(1) basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 20.1%.

Full Year and Second-Quarter Outlook

Agilent has increased its full year outlook and now expects revenue of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion for fiscal year 2022, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5%, and resulting in an increase in core(1) growth to a range of 7.0% to 8.0%. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP(3) EPS is increased to an estimated range of $4.80 to $4.90.

The outlook for fiscal 2022 second-quarter revenue is expected to be in a range of $1.595 billion to $1.625 billion. Fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP(3) earnings guidance is in a range of $1.10 to $1.12 per share.

The outlook is based on Jan. 31, 2022, currency exchange rates.

Conference Call

Agilent’s management will present additional details regarding the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call with investors today at 1:30 p.m. PST. This event will be broadcast live online in listen-only mode. To listen to the webcast, select the “Q1 2022 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” link on the Agilent Investor Relations website. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, and non-GAAP earnings guidance for Q2 and fiscal year 2022 and future amortization of intangibles. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing, and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; the adverse impacts of and risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations between GAAP revenue and core revenue for Q1 fiscal year 2022 are set forth on page 6 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth rate as projected for Q2 fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt, business exit and divestiture costs and net loss on equity securities. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q2 fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 exclude primarily the impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $50 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

PRELIMINARY

 
 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 
Net revenue

$

1,674

 

$

1,548

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products and services

 

764

 

 

710

 

Research and development

 

117

 

 

103

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

417

 

 

407

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,298

 

 

1,220

 

 
Income from operations

 

376

 

 

328

 

 
Interest income

 

1

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(21

)

 

(19

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(37

)

 

3

 

 
Income before taxes

 

319

 

 

312

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

36

 

 

24

 

 
Net income

$

283

 

$

288

 

 
 
Net income per share:
Basic

$

0.94

 

$

0.94

 

Diluted

$

0.93

 

$

0.93

 

 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic

 

301

 

 

306

 

Diluted

 

303

 

 

309

 

 
 
The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In millions, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited)

PRELIMINARY

 
 

January 31,

October 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,113

 

$

1,484

 

Short-term investments

 

45

 

 

91

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,205

 

 

1,172

 

Inventory

 

879

 

 

830

 

Other current assets

 

232

 

 

222

 

Total current assets

 

3,474

 

 

3,799

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

974

 

 

945

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

4,893

 

 

4,956

 

Long-term investments

 

191

 

 

185

 

Other assets

 

795

 

 

820

 

Total assets

$

10,327

 

$

10,705

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

475

 

$

446

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

290

 

 

493

 

Deferred revenue

 

493

 

 

441

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

326

 

 

328

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,584

 

 

1,708

 

 
Long-term debt

 

2,730

 

 

2,729

 

Retirement and post-retirement benefits

 

206

 

 

220

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

653

 

 

659

 

Total liabilities

 

5,173

 

 

5,316

 

 
Total Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 300 million shares at January 31, 2022 and 302 million shares at October 31, 2021, issued and outstanding

 

3

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

5,290

 

 

5,320

 

Retained earnings

 

159

 

 

348

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(298

)

 

(282

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

5,154

 

 

5,389

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,327

 

$

10,705

 

 
 
The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

PRELIMINARY

 
 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

January 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

283

 

$

288

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

82

 

 

76

 

Share-based compensation

 

44

 

 

40

 

Excess and obsolete inventory related charges

 

5

 

 

6

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

5

 

Net loss (gain) on equity securities

 

47

 

 

(2

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3

 

 

 

Other non-cash expenses, net

 

 

 

2

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(46

)

 

(31

)

Inventory

 

(54

)

 

(35

)

Accounts payable

 

37

 

 

43

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

(210

)

 

(88

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

64

 

 

(66

)

Net cash provided by operating activities (a)

 

255

 

 

238

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investments in property, plant and equipment

 

(75

)

 

(41

)

Payment to acquire equity securities

 

(3

)

 

(1

)

Payment in exchange for convertible note

 

(1

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(79

)

 

(42

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

 

27

 

 

25

 

Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(63

)

 

(72

)

Payment of dividends

 

(63

)

 

(59

)

Repayment of senior notes

 

 

 

(105

)

Proceeds from commercial paper

 

240

 

 

785

 

Repayment of commercial paper

 

(240

)

 

(546

)

Treasury stock repurchases

 

(447

)

 

(344

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(546

)

 

(316

)

 
Effect of exchange rate movements

 

(4

)

 

9

 

 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(374

)

 

(111

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

1,490

 

 

1,447

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,116

 

$

1,336

 

 
 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet:
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,113

 

$

1,329

 

Restricted cash, included in other assets

 

3

 

 

7

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,116

 

$

1,336

 

 
 
(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:
 
Income tax payments, net

$

22

 

$

52

 

Interest payments

$

18

 

$

19

 

 
 
The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 3
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

PRELIMINARY

 

Three Months Ended

January 31,

 

2022

 

Diluted
EPS

 

2021

 

Diluted
EPS

 
GAAP net income

$

283

 

$

0.93

 

$

288

 

$

0.93

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:
Intangible amortization

 

51

 

 

0.17

 

 

44

 

 

0.14

 

Transformational initiatives

 

4

 

 

0.01

 

 

11

 

 

0.04

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

7

 

 

0.02

 

 

9

 

 

0.03

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

0.02

 

Business exit and divestiture costs

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Net loss on equity securities

 

45

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

0.01

 

Adjustment for taxes (a)

 

(25

)

 

(0.08

)

 

(33

)

 

(0.11

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

368

 

$

1.21

 

$

328

 

$

1.06

 

(a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax benefits that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. For the three months ended January 31, 2022, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.25%. For the three months ended January 31, 2021, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 14.75%.
We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, loss on extinguishment of debt, business exit and divestiture costs and net loss on equity securities.
Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, small site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system, human resources and financial systems.
Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs.
Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents changes in the fair value estimate of acquisition-related contingent consideration.
Loss on extinguishment of debt relates to the net loss recorded on the redemption of $100 million of the $400 million outstanding 3.2% 2022 senior notes due on October 1, 2022, called on December 22, 2020 and settled on January 21, 2021.
Business exit and divestiture costs include costs associated with business divestitures.
Net loss on equity securities relates to the realized and unrealized mark-to-market adjustments for our marketable and non-marketable equity securities.
Other includes certain legal costs and settlements, special compliance costs and acceleration of share-based compensation expense in addition to other miscellaneous adjustments.
 
Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management’s internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors.
 
Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance.
 
Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.
 
The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information.
 
Page 4
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 
Quarter-over-Quarter
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group
Q1'22 Q1'21
Revenue

$

976

 

$

923

 

Gross Margin, %

 

60.5

%

 

60.3

%

Income from Operations

$

282

 

$

265

 

Operating margin, %

 

28.9

%

 

28.6

%

 
 
Diagnostics and Genomics Group
Q1'22 Q1'21
Revenue

$

339

 

$

294

 

Gross Margin, %

 

52.8

%

 

51.6

%

Income from Operations

$

68

 

$

55

 

Operating margin, %

 

20.1

%

 

18.6

%

 
 
Agilent CrossLab Group
Q1'22 Q1'21
Revenue

$

359

 

$

331

 

Gross Margin, %

 

47.5

%

 

46.8

%

Income from Operations

$

91

 

$

76

 

Operating margin, %

 

25.2

%

 

23.1

%

Income from operations reflect the results of our reportable segments under Agilent's management reporting system which are not necessarily in conformity with GAAP financial measures. Income from operations of our reporting segments exclude, among other things, charges related to amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and business exit and divestiture costs.
 
Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.
 
The preliminary segment information is estimated based on our current information.
 
 
Page 5
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT
EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTITURES AND THE IMPACT OF CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS (CORE)
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
Year-over-Year
 
GAAP
Year-over-Year
GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'22 Q1'21 % Change
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

$

976

$

923

6

%

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

 

339

 

294

15

%

Agilent CrossLab Group

 

359

 

331

8

%

Agilent

$

1,674

$

1,548

8

%

 
 
 
 
Non-GAAP
(excluding Acquisitions & Divestitures)		 Year-over-Year
at Constant Currency (a)
Year-over-Year Year-over-Year Percentage
Point Impact
from Currency		 Current Quarter
Currency Impact (b)
Non GAAP Revenue by Segment Q1'22 Q1'21 % Change % Change
 
Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group

$

976

$

923

6

%

7

%

-1 ppt

$

(10

)

Diagnostics and Genomics Group

 

332

 

294

13

%

14

%

-1 ppt

 

(4

)

Agilent CrossLab Group

 

359

 

331

8

%

10

%

-2 ppts

 

(5

)

Agilent (Core)

$

1,667

$

1,548

8

%

9

%

-1 ppt

$

(19

)

We compare the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the effect of recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency rate fluctuations to assess the performance of our underlying business.
 
(a) The constant currency year-over-year growth percentage is calculated by recalculating all periods in the comparison period at the foreign currency exchange rates used for accounting during the last month of the current quarter and then using those revised values to calculate the year-over-year percentage change.
 
(b) The dollar impact from the current quarter currency impact is equal to the total year-over-year dollar change less the constant currency year-over-year change.
 
The preliminary reconciliation of GAAP revenue adjusted for recent acquisitions and divestitures and impact of currency is estimated based on our current information.
 
Page 6

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:13pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:07pAgilent Reports First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:32pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Agilent Technologies Inc, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.1%..
MT
11:11aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Alibaba, Macy's, McDonald's, Worldline...
06:47aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Energy Prices Soar on Russia-Ukraine Tensions
DJ
06:17aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, Oil Rises After Russia Orders Troo..
DJ
02/17Agilent Technologies Acquires Virtual Control's Advanced Artificial Intelligence
MT
02/17Agilent Acquires Artificial Intelligence Technology to Enhance Lab Productivity
BU
02/17Meenta, Inc. Announces Partnership with Agilent Technologies
CI
02/17CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Billionaire Buffett Backs Bitcoin With Big Investment
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 733 M - -
Net income 2022 1 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 39 663 M 39 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float -
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 132,05 $
Average target price 171,67 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.29%39 663
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.50%211 659
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.87%190 855
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.85%100 447
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.33%67 522
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.47%65 823