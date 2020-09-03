Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies, Inc.    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilent Technologies : Announces Webcast for Investment Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A webcast of the event will be available for the investment community. The details:

What: Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10:40 a.m. (EDT)

Who: Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

When they become available, links to join the webcast may be found in the “News & Events – Events” section of the Investor Relations portion of the Agilent website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:31pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcast for Investment Community
BU
09/01AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
09/01AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces SureSelect XT HS2 RNA Reagent Kit, a Library Pr..
BU
08/27AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Sets the Standard in Customer Flexibility with Analytical..
BU
08/18AGILENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/18AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/18AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/18AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Expand State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Capacity for Nuc..
BU
08/17AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : MOBILion Closes $35M Series B Financing Round
PR
08/14Growing R&D Activities to Push the Global Protein Expression Market to Garner..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 259 M - -
Net income 2020 727 M - -
Net Debt 2020 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,0x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 31 885 M 31 885 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101,54 $
Last Close Price 103,42 $
Spread / Highest target 6,36%
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.23%31 885
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.77%174 479
DANAHER CORPORATION36.81%148 955
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.29.43%89 538
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.05%61 742
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.61%60 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group