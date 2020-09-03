Agilent Technologies : Announces Webcast for Investment Community

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company will participate in the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A webcast of the event will be available for the investment community. The details:

What: Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10:40 a.m. (EDT)

Who: Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer

When they become available, links to join the webcast may be found in the “News & Events – Events” section of the Investor Relations portion of the Agilent website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

