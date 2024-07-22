Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the release of its new ProteoAnalyzer system, in addition to existing product updates at the Singapore Cell and Gene Therapy Pan Asia Summit (SCGT). Agilent's new protein analysis platform, an automated parallel capillary electrophoresis (CE) solution, combines rapid, high-resolution analysis with minimal sample consumption. This allows researchers to examine complex protein mixtures, enabling faster discoveries in pharma, biopharma, and bioengineered food ingredients.

Pharma and biopharma companies increasingly use CE solutions to enhance the development of proteins with potential therapeutic interest. To support this, Agilent's ProteoAnalyzer includes easy-to-use QC workflows for assessing the size and purity of proteins such as antibodies and enzymes, and other proteins of interest. In addition to launching the ProteoAnalyzer, Agilent also announced an update to its Flow Cytometer product line at SCGT.

The company launched the new NovoCyte Opteon with solutions designed to revolutionize cell analysis research, boasting up to 5 lasers and 73 detectors.